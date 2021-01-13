North Pontotoc had numerous players make the All-Region 1-4A squad for their play on the gridiron this past season.
Making the "Super 22" offense was running back Raquan Booth, who rushed for 1,140 yards and 13 TDs, receiver Kaden Wilson (22 catches, 497 yards, 6 TDs), receiver Tyler Ford (25 catches, 290 yards, 2 TDs) and offensive lineman Bo Rainer.
Linebacker Hunter Miles (60 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) made the Super 22 defense. Tyler Hill made the Super 22 as an athlete.
North placed three offensive linemen-Dalton Tutor, Trent Hamblin and Richard Hernandez- on the All-Region 1-4A First Team Offense. Making the First Team Defense were defensive end Tate Ellis (24 tackles, 1 sack), defensive tackle Drake Steele (30 tackles, 1 tackle for loss), linebacker Gavin Dyer (16 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) and defensive back Jordan Pitts (46 tackles, 3 tackles for loss).