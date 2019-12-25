ECRU– North Pontotoc defeated Tishomingo County 66-56 last Tuesday at home, picking up their first division win of the season. Ty Roberson led the Vikings in scoring with 13 points.
Kenaan Lockridge and Sam Dowdy added 9 points apiece, as all nine players who appeared in the game scored for North Pontotoc.
“I thought we looked for each other well and played an unselfish style of basketball tonight,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. "We had a mindset that it didn’t matter who scored; we just wanted to score.”
Things went back and forth until midway through the first quarter. The Vikings went on an 11-0 run, aided by six points from Ty Roberson, a 3-pointer by Kyle Sappington and a layup from Keenan Lockridge.
The Braves kept things close though, and North led 18-11 after one. North opened up the second quarter on a 10-0 run with five different players scoring for the Vikings. Sam Dowdy then made two free throws and a layup to make it 32-15 halfway through the second quarter. North continued spreading the ball around and scoring at will as they led 44-25 at halftime.
Tishomingo County made it a game in the third quarter, as North struggled to score for most of the quarter. The Braves chipped away at the lead and got to within five points of the lead with under a minute to go, but Kyle Sappington made a layup at the buzzer to make it 54-47 at the end of the third quarter.
The Braves made a layup with five minutes left in the game to make it a one-point game, but the Vikings went on a 9-0 run to close out the game and win.
“Other than that stretch in the second half where we struggled to make shots I was really pleased with how we played,” said North coach Chris Parman. “If that wouldn’t have happened I think we could have blown them out.”