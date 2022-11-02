Crotwell / Horton Trophy

North Pontotoc Coach Andy Crotwell, left, receives the Horton Trophy, from longtime Pontotoc County Schools Superintendent Jerry Horton, after the Vikings' 37-0 win over South Pontotoc last Thursday. 

 Whitney Robbins

The Cougars had a promising opening drive in the battle of North and South, but the Vikkngs took the wind out of their sails, forcing a fumble, and the Norsemen sailed their longship to a one-sided win, 37-0. 

