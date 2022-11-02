The Cougars had a promising opening drive in the battle of North and South, but the Vikkngs took the wind out of their sails, forcing a fumble, and the Norsemen sailed their longship to a one-sided win, 37-0.
North racked up 319 yards of total offense in the contest, compared to a rather anemic and uncharacteristic 194 for South. Much of that was due to stout defensive play from the Vikings, which was on display early, as, on the Cougars' second possession, North senior defensive back Holden Little stepped in front of a pass that South's Jackson Harmon tried to squeeze sidearm into a tight window, and returned the interception 70 yards, up the home sideline, for the game's first score.
Prior to the interception, South looked sharp. Quarterback Jackson Harmon hit Jackson Rodgers for a good gainer off the left side to the Vikings 27 yard line. Larkin Gillespie cleared a path for Harmon to rumble inside the red zone. The fumble ended the drive.
After the interception, the Vikings mounted their next scoring drive early in the second quarter, when senior quarterback Reece Kenter hit a long shot to Blake McGloflin, who looked over his shoulder, found the ball in the air, and reeled it in backpedaling at the 3 yard line. Kentner then followed big blocks from the left side of his offensive line , carrying it in for a 6 yard touchdown, and with a PAT by Luis Guerrero, the Vikings led 13-0 with 9:04 left in the half. Kentner carried the ball 14 times for 109 yards in the game.
On the ensuing drive, Jackson Harmon hit Gabe Steward for a good gainer off the left side to the Cougars' own 43 yard line. At that point, the game became marred down in penalties; penalties that seemed to take an inordinately long time to sort out and discuss, causing the contest to slow to a snail's pace. Harmon hit a long shot to Braxton Morphis to the Viking 40 yard line, and the two connected again on a swing pass, and with hard running Morphis gained the 19. Morphis had 14 carries for 66 yards to lead the Cougars. The South drive stalled however, as McGloflin lowered a big hit for a 5 yard loss, and South turned it over on downs at the 16.
The half ended with a 25 yard field goal from Guerrero, and 16-0 Viking lead.
At that point, it was still a game, as South's coach, Rod Cook, pointed out.
"We got snake bit a little on that first drive, after we looked pretty good moving the ball, and we were doing some good things, so we were still pretty much in it at the half," said Cook.
The Vikings squelched any ambiguity early in the third, as, on the opening drive, Drew Winfun followed a good block from tackle Case Young inside the 10 yard line, the carried it in for a short touchdown. The rout was on. (Winfun carried it 16 times for 98 yards).
A Cougar drive stalled and the ball went over on downs at the South 49 yard line. Kenter carried it himself on a series of runs, getting in position for a McGloflin to carry it in for a 6 yard touchdown. Officials started a running clock midway through the fourth quarter.
A sack by Nicholas Villareal ended the game and put an exclamation mark on the Viking win.
North's coach, Andy Crotwell, was proud of his team's effort.
"Our defense played well, and we had some good stops and strong play early," said Crotwell. "Ayden (Ellis; senior linebacker) and McGloflin played hard inside, and were seeing the field really well. They (South) came out in a different defensive front that we expected, but we made some adjustments, our H-back adjusted, and we saw the holes begin to open up as our blocking change"
Crotwell said he felt good about the Vikings' accomplishments this season.
"I'm proud of our effort, and, even though we struggled with injuries, and not every game went the way we wanted, we competed hard, and, that's the way life goes, in general, so that was a good lesson. We can't control the things that happen we can only control how we respond. I'm thankful to our parents and fans and everyone around the program for sticking with us."
