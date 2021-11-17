Pontotoc – North Pontotoc traveled to The Ditch in Pontotoc to face off with the Warriors last week. The Lady Warriors shutout the Lady Vikings with a 5-0 win while the Vikings secured a comeback win defeating the Warriors on penalty kicks.
Carmen Owens found a streaking Harlee Wilson who placed a nice ball in the goal to give Pontotoc a 1-0 lead within the first minute of the game. A minute later Paola Gomez took a deflected ball and scored to make it 2-0. Carmen Owens took it in herself a few minutes later to make it 3-0. Avery Walton made a nice pass to Paola Gomez who struck the ball well for her second goal of the game to give Pontotoc a 4-0 lead at the half. Avery Walton found the back of the net early in the second half to make it 5-0 and the Lady Warriors played good defense the rest of the way to hold off the Lady Vikings.
“I thought we played good, we got the shutout but there are still things we need to work on especially finishing the ball,” said Pontotoc girls coach Justin Jensen, “I thought it was a total team effort tonight and even though she didn’t get a goal I thought Kareli Mendoza controlled the middle for us and helped open things up and it made a big difference for us tonight.”
Boys
The game was tied 3-3 at the end of regulation and North Pontotoc defeated Pontotoc on penalty kicks 5-3 to finish an exciting game last week. Pontotoc led North 3-1 with under 8 minutes left in the game.
“I’m really proud we were able to keep our heads in it, that is something we talk about is when we get down to keep pushing and keep taking shots and good things can happen,” said North coach, Travis Little. "They kind of bought into that and we were able to get a goal or two and get back in the game.”
Alan Supino put the Warriors on the board early on to make it 1-0. Ashton Maffett nailed a free kick from almost midfield putting it into the top right corner of the goal to make it 2-0 at halftime.
“Pontotoc was stacking the middle a little bit so we changed up our formation in the second half to push it to the outside to open things up,” said Coach Little,” we were able to cross the ball and center it into space because of those changes and get a couple of goals late.”
Eric Gonzalez struck a nice ball after a deflection in the box to put North on the board early in the second half. Pontotoc picked up another goal a few minutes later to lead 3-1. Luis Guerrero put a penalty kick into the net with 5 minutes left to make it 3-2 and moments later David Tovar tied the game at 3-3.
North and Pontotoc were 3-3 in the shootout until Pontotoc missed their fourth shot high and Eric Gonalez nailed his to give the Vikings the win.
As of Monday, the Pontotoc Lady Warriors' record was 4-0. They travel to Amory tomorrow night.
North Pontotoc (boys 2-3) and girls travel to South Pontotoc (boys 4-1, girls 0-5) on Thursday.