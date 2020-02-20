The arrest Friday of six people responsible for and involved in the shooting of the store clerk at the East Side Quick Stop in December has been weighing on me.
There was a complete story on the Progress website on Friday and is in this edition of the Progress.
What I want to point out is there were four people from Tupelo that came to Pontotoc to commit this terrible act. Three of these were 19 years old and one 30-year-old.
It appears that one of the 19-year-old young men was already in jail in Tupelo charged with shooting the 17-year-old Tupelo High School student in January.
I cannot get off my mind the fact that these young people could commit such an act of violence. If proven, this 19-year-old shot one person in December, where the victim was lucky to survive and then just five weeks later shoot another person who did die.
My thoughts keep going to how can anyone get to a point in their life where they can shoot someone.
How can people that we live near and pass in the grocery store or on the street be capable of such violence?
What has happened in their short years that has hardened their heart to kill?
What has their life at home been like to think that killing is acceptable?
How can this happen in our community where people are safe to walk the streets at night?
How do people live this close to us and we not be aware of the danger they are to themselves and to others?
I am sure I live a sheltered life where the people I know are good caring people and thank goodness I don’t come into contact or see those who are capable of such violence.
This is something that happens in big cities or on a TV crime show, not in our town.
Thank goodness we have law enforcement that work to capture these people and take them off the streets before they can hurt someone else.
To all the officers that worked this case and many others we thank you for allowing us to go about our daily activities and never think about the people out there that can commit such violence.