There’s something Orwellian about the virtual fans in the stands at major league baseball games this year.
Maybe it’s the creepy, gushing smiles that don’t change, even when the home team is losing by 20 runs. Maybe it’s the odd, intentional assortment of people depicted. Is Big Brother brainwashing us, like an Ozzy Osbourne album played backwards, to think that Sikhs, suburban kindergartners, and Japanese samurais are all Braves season-ticket holders. Maybe it’s knowing that somebody paid good money to have these people’s likenesses shown in the stands when that money could have been used to save one of Sarah McLachlan’s shivering, starving dogs.
The piped-in crowd noise is another menacing specter.
I’m Catholic, and church leaders are always telling us that Mass shouldn’t be a show. It’s not something you go and watch, like a Shakespeare play. It’s participatory.
Sports are the same.
Players feed off crowd energy. Sometimes they starve off it. Like when Braves second-baseman Dan Uggla endured chants of 1-8-9, for weeks, when his batting average fell below even tolerable major league standards.
I haven’t heard taunting in the fake noise. It’s coming. They just haven’t thought of it. I’ll reserve the trademark.
We’re all getting used to virtual meetings. Zoomafoom-balloon, Faceslap Dive, whatever. Maybe it’s a good thing. I’ve long had a theory that “businessmen” don’t really need to fly all over the country and spend big money on hotels and cabs and interfacing dinners. It can all be done over the phone or internet. They only keep the airlines in business so they can get away from home and act like fraternity boys a couple of days.
I won’t pontificate.
Is a virtual audience really an audience? If you communicate with someone only through online texts and a “memojis” is that really communicating?
I keep coming back to Harrison Ford and Rutger Hauer in the 1982 movie Blade Runner. Maybe I’m stuck in time. Science fiction writers, like William Gibson, have a way of seeing forward in a way that doesn’t occur to most of us.
That brings me back to George Orwell, specifically the “Two Minutes Hate,” a ritual in his dystopian novel 1984. Folks get together every morning before starting work. Right before their Starbucks and biscotti they scream and holler and stomp their feet. They shake their fists and cough up obscenities. They get it out of their systems.
David Helms and I do that every morning, except we do it for two hours, not two minutes.
It’s cleansing.
I worry about the pent-up negative energy of fans that really need to heckle baseball players. What will New Yorkers do? If the Braves take a nosedive, they might make it on mama’s sympathy and cornbread, but what unspeakable horror awaits the Mets?
I’m worried. Biden, Pelosi. COVID. October didn’t turn out so well for Russians in 1917. The Fall Classic this year might not be pumpkin spice and hayrides.