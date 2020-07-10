Register now for the Walk-a-Weigh Program which focuses on Physical Activity, Healthy Eating and Chronic Disease Control and Prevention.
Walk-a-Weigh, an award-winning weight control program emphasizing the importance of physical activity and healthy eating will be offered by the Pontotoc County Office of the Mississippi State University Extension Service.
“This program encourages Mississippians to live healthier by being more physically active, eating healthier, and managing chronic diseases, “according to Juaqula Madkin, Nutrition Specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “We know that being active and eating healthier can reduce the risk of chronic disease and can also help people who already have chronic conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes manage those better.”
The Walk-a-Weigh Program will begin August 3 and will be conducted on Facebook. Each week a class will be presented by Facebook Live or as a recorded program. During each week tips, recipes, challenges and other fun things will be posted to the Facebook Group. Classes will meet weekly through September 11. They will be led by various agents in the Northeast Region.
Participants will also be encouraged to walk or exercise by a method they choose between sessions. For more information or to schedule a time to register for the program call the PontotocExtension Office at 662-489-3910 The deadline for enrollment is July 24, 2020,