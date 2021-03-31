Pontotoc’s newest guide for visitors in our community has hit the streets and is ready for you to pick up at the Pontotoc Progress.
Dr. Miriam Clark at Downtown Antiques received the first box of the new shipment. She has been instrumental in seeing that almost every visitor that comes to her shop gets a copy of the guide and she is grateful she can put something so convenient in their hands.
“People here in Pontotoc are very welcoming,” Dr. Clark said. “We have a wonderful friendly side and this guide pulls us together and puts our best foot forward. People love this little booklet. It maps out their day. They often visit our town as a family and they all have diverse interests. The book gives them all something different they can do,” she said as she perused the 2021 edition.
“They like to read about the history of our town. And they come in here and want to know where they can eat and where are the other places they can shop. This gives them all they need in one book, and it is easy to carry around or slip in your purse.”
The visitors guide is a welcome to those who want to know what they can do and where they can eat in Pontotoc.
As the new chamber director Beth Waldo wrote in her introduction, “The goodness of our people and the beauty throughout our county is something to brag about!”
The guide has special welcomes from the various community leaders. It lists places to visit, places to stay, shop, eat and where to go for help.
Merchants all across the community have advertisements to let you know where to find them and what they have to offer. There are many places you can turn for help, whether you need car care or decide to stay and need a relator to find you a home.
So come on by and get your newest edition of Pontotoc visitor’s guide. Get an extra one and give it to someone who lives far away who needs to see what they are missing.