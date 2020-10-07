Vitalant blood services announced the following five blood drives will be held in Pontotoc.
The Vitalant bloodmobile will be at the following locations, including:
-October 8, from 2:00-5:30 p.m. at the Pontotoc Baptist Association;
-October 16, Pontotoc Community blood drive from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on the Pontotoc Court Square;
-October 17, from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. the Juneteenth Committee will sponsor the event in front of the Pontotoc County Library;
-October 27, from 1:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m. at the NMMC in Pontotoc;
-November 2, from 10:30 a.m until 2:30 p.m. in front of the C-Spire store.
For more information call 662-231-2690.