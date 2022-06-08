Itawamba Community College Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson announced the hiring of Caryl Vogel of New Albany as head men’s soccer coach on Monday.
“We are excited to welcome Caryl back to ICC,” said Ball-Williamson. “He is someone who is very familiar with the expectations that have been established both on- and off-the-field for our men’s soccer program.”
Vogel takes over in Fulton after helping initiate the soccer program and spending last season as the first-ever head coach of the men’s soccer program at Blue Mountain College. He is the fifth coach in the history of ICC’s program.
“It’s an exciting time for me and my family,” Vogel said. “It’s been a dream of mine to work at ICC for quite some time. I’ve kept close tabs with Coach Sullivan and the success he has had here. It has always had a special place in my heart. I’m excited to have the chance to lead this men’s program.”
The Pontotoc native started his coaching career at New Albany High School in 2012, where he finished with a career record of 137-81-12. The Bulldogs finished North Half runner-up during 2019, and he was selected as 2017 Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Boys North All-Star Coach.
Vogel and his team will kick off the season with their annual Meet the Indians on Saturday, August 13, on the Fulton Campus.
For more information on ICC soccer and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on social media (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.