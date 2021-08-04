BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. – Blue Mountain College Volleyball will jump into its second consecutive semester of play beginning in August to kick off the 2021 season.
The Volley Toppers are coming off a season where Covid-19 forced college teams that normally play in the fall to expand the season into the spring.
Last season, BMC was 9-18 overall and 4-9 in the SSAC with two wins over Middle Georgia State.
The new season sees the Toppers open at the Vette City Classic in Bowling Green, Kentucky where they will play some of the top NAIA teams in the country over course of two days, opening with Campbellsville and Cumberland August 20.
BMC will rely on a plethora of juniors (9) and seniors (5) to lead the new year, starting with outside hitter Taylor Wright (SR/Huntsville, Ala.). Wright is a First-Team All-SSAC pick who finished with 329 kills last season, good enough for a 3.26 average per set.
Julianna Taylor (SR/Bear Creek, Ala.) and Saige Blanton (JR/Double Springs, Ala.) return, both Second-Team All-SSAC selections. Taylor had 238 kills last season while Blanton had 183.
August 24 will see BMC host its first home match of the season, hosting Central Baptist. The Toppers open the SSAC schedule September 24 at home against Mobile.
“We’re looking forward to the new season,” BMC head coach Reid Gann said. “I can see us getting better each year, and with the upper-class leadership on the team, we’re hoping that experience will pay off and land us somewhere near the top of the conference. We’ve signed some strong additions to the team to go along with them, so we’re excited for the fall.”