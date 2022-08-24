Our three, area volleyball teams have been scrappy and competitive this season, and, as they look to upcoming division play, coaches said they're encouraged by what they've seen.
"The team is really starting to gel together over the last couple of games," said Pontotoc Coach Kate Osbirn. The Lady Warriors are just about where they were last season at this point, both years having taken early losses to really good teams, like Belmont and New Albany.
Osbirn said that seniors Sadie Stegall and Mollie Rackley, both of whom were key players on last year's state championship team, are playing up to expectation.
"Sadie is doing her thing and playing hard like she always does. Mollie has taken on a new role as setter," said Osbirn, now in her first season as head coach. "Mollie knows the sport like the back of her hand and so having her step into that position has been great for the team."
After starting division play last year, Pontotoc's only loss to a division opponent was to Caledonia on Sept 9. (They came back to defeat Caledonia, on the road, 10 days later.) Osbirn said her girls have a sense of how to rise to the occasion. They won 8 of their last 12 games in the regular season in 2021, then ripped through the playoffs and took home the state title.
"After playing a power house like Belmont, I got to see some of our younger girls step up," said Osbirn. "Freshman, Sara Gonzolas has been playing lights out as one of our DS's against tough teams. I look forward to watching her grow in division play. I've thrown in (freshman) Ava Whiteside as middle and outside so far. She can really play wherever you put her. These young girls have really stood the test mentally. It can be easy to get down about yourself against tough teams, but they continue to bring it at practice and games! Mallie Maffett (soph) and Izzy Park (junior) are another two of our DS's. They are both aggressive defensively and keep our energy up on and off the court. There's a lot of potential with this group!"
South Pontotoc Lady Cougars
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars are coming off their best season in program history, but they haven't had the early success they'd like in thier 2022 campaign.
"We have started with a tough schedule and have lost a couple of close matches that we had chances to win and couldn't close them out," said Coach Blake Lovell.
The Lady Cougars came out of the gate hot last season, winning 5 of their first 6. They knocked off Nettleton, Hatley, Potts Camp, Ingomar, and Amory, and they lost to Biggersville.
A 3-5 start this season wasn't what fans in Springvillle had hoped for, but there's still plenty of time.
"We've been pretty inconsistent," said Lovell. "Some matches we play great defense and can't attack and some matches it's the other way around. We haven't played a complete match yet and that's what we're trying to push for. To continue to improve on both sides offensively and defensively and be able to play a match where we do both of them well and play a complete game."
The Lady Cougars went on another tear to close out last season. They won out: starting with a win over East Webster on Sept. 13, South won their last 7 games. They won their division and advanced to the first round of the playoffs, where they lost to Tishomingo County.
"We're still just kind of waiting on that click moment where pieces start to fit and we look a little more comfortable playing together," said Lovell. "It's frustrating right now cause we know we can play better and we've had opportunities to win and haven't but we're trying to just keep pushing and not get too frustrated because it's still early. I'm fully confident that we will mesh and things will start to click and we'll begin to finish matches and win."
North Pontotoc Lady Vikings
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings are under the direction of a new coach, and she said that her girls are buying into her philiosophy and playing hard.
"Overall, the girls are playing exceptionally well," said Coach Bailey Reece, who played her high school volleyball at Tishomingo County. The Lady Vikings were 3-2 on the season, as of this article, with the girls set to travel up to Reece's alma mater on Tuesday night.
"Layla Moore is quickly becoming a powerhouse middle on the net, Gracie Corley is hitting her stride as a forceful outside hitter and Kam Thomas is one of the most consistent and aggressive setters I have seen play in a long time," said Reece. "That’s just to highlight a few, but my entire line-up is performing excellently. Looking forward, a conversation we are having as a team is the need to push and play at a higher level. We are playing really well, but we aren’t complacent or ready to stop."
The Lady Vikings looked good in a win at Myrtle on Aug. 16.
They took critical points in three sets that could have gone either way.
Kam Thomas smacked a perfectly placed shot into the back corner to pull North within 7-6 early in the match. Bella Hayes and Madi Coltharp also had big kills during a 8-0 run that put North up 13-7, seven points of which came behind the strong serving of Gracie Corley. Myrtle fought back, getting within 14-13 after an ace from Dream Carnell. Thomas slammed home a kill to break the deadlock, and the Lady Vikings gradually pulled ahead 21-17 after a kill from Hayes and an ace from Taytum Orr.
Corley had two kills and an ace, as the two squads were tied 10-10 in the second set. Myrtle grabbed the momentum with a 7-1 run that put them up 18-13. Corley got a much-needed kill, and a diving return from Orr led to North winning a long rally. Big points from Coltharp and Corley helped make it a one-point game at 19-18. Coltharp saved a tough ball to keep a rally alive, and Thomas angled a shot to a hole in the defense to make it 20-19.North went on to take another tight 25-22 victory.
The Lady Vikings held a lead throughout most of the third set. Hayes smacked a kill and a subsequent ace to put North up 16-11. Myrtle gradually battled back to eventually tie it up and take the lead. Orr tied things at 21-all with a kill, and North followed by winning a lengthy rally.. The Lady Hawks got a kill from Emma Mayer to take a 23-22 edge, but the Lady Vikings focused and took the next three points to claim the set 25-23, finishing out the match.
The Lady Vikings have a tough matcup against New Albany on Sept. 8. They have four big challenges on the road to finish the season, hosting Tish County and Ripley, then playing traveling to Corinth and New Albany.
