In a brief meeting for the first of the year business the Ecru board of aldermen approved the December minutes, January payroll, claims docket, water adjustments and November financials on the consent agenda.
In other business the board approved the rezoning request of Scotty Holcomb which allows his property to be zoned properly and in alignment.
The board also approved $27,500 for the Ashley Water/sewer project as well as $3,093 to Coook Coggin for the cultural resource survey for the water project.
ESI was approved for a payment of $14,900 for the Q.T. Todd Drive water line using ARPA funds.
At last month’s meeting, Ecru’s water superintendent Shane Dunaway asked the board if they would consider getting a new communication system for the water wells.
“We don’t have anything installed for our wells to communicate to each other, which is causing one well to run 24 hours a day.”
Ecru has two wells, and when one is running low of water it needs to call the other one to begin pumping water, and the first one should be able to shut off for awhile. The board approved for the purchase of the well communication system at this meeting.
The board also approved for Officer Chris Cook to attend code enforcement training confreence in Ridgeland, Mississippi in February.
Through the M Partner with Ole Miss the board approved for the volunteer to manage the town website and social media platforms.