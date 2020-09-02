In the middle of the night, a category 4 hurricane hit the coast of Louisiana and Texas. With winds 150 mph at landfall, there are over 410,000 and counting without power, most structures are damaged beyond repair, and flooding has taken over most homes in its path.
"Our country has not experienced a storm of this magnitude in a decade,"said Mike Tybor with Eight Days of Hope. "Can you imagine? Maybe some of you reading this letter experienced this storm yourself. Please know we have not stopped praying for you.
"God has given us a straightforward mission -- when there is a need, meet it. We have three rapid response trailers, hundreds of chainsaws, lifts, bobcats, muck out kits, dehumidifier trailers, laundry trailers, shower trailers, feeding trailers, and the list goes on and on. Why have we been blessed with so much? Because God has called us to meet needs, and He has equipped us to do so on a moment’s notice. Today, the need is in Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding area.
"We plan to serve this community through September 19 with a chance to extend if needed!
"Today, we ask you to pray for these precious families who have lost so much due to no fault of their own. Today, we ask you to look at your calendar and see you if you can serve and bring everlasting hope to someone who desperately needs to hear the name of Jesus.
"Today, we ask you to consider giving to Eight Days of Hope as we strive to honor God and love His people during their darkest hour," Tybor said.
You can receive all volunteer and donation information on the website, www.eightdaysofhope.com or mail your gift to P.O. Box 3208, Tupelo, MS 38803.