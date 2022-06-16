My family and I recently went on vacation. We traveled the Overseas Highway to “island hop” through the Florida Keys. During the trip, our island stops included Key Largo, Islamorada, Marathon, and Key West.
Key West was our final destination. We planned to stay two days and two nights and explore several points of interest there. When we first arrived in Key West, we stopped at what appeared to be a visitor’s center to get some information to help plan our afternoon.
We entered the Key West Garden Club at West Martello Tower. Located on Atlantic Boulevard in Key West, this is the site of a former Civil War fort and is a tropical garden paradise. We had stumbled upon a treasure in the city while just looking for a restroom and lunch recommendations.
The gardens are maintained by the volunteer members of the Key West Garden Club. The mission of the club is to provide educational opportunities to the community while beautifying the National Historic site where the gardens are located.
West Martello is comprised of several gardens which include: waterfall garden, prehistoric garden, native garden, cactus garden, perfume garden, and garden by the sea. However, we were drawn to and spent much of our time at the butterfly garden.
We enjoyed watching the monarch butterflies and learning about the pentas, red salvia, cockscomb, Maui yellow ixora, and the other plants that we saw there.
I was reminded of the importance of volunteer organizations. These groups give their time and resources to make communities look better and help citizens learn more. Homemaker groups, Master Gardeners, and other volunteers are the heartbeat of Mississippi State University Extension Service’s vision, beliefs, and goals as we continue “Extending Knowledge, Changing Lives”.
If you would like to learn more about one of these organizations or about volunteer opportunities to benefit our community, please call Mississippi State University Extension Service-Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.