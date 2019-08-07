Unofficial primary winners in Pontotoc County included constable candidates Republican Neal Davis and Democrat Sonnie Williams and Democratic incumbents Brad Ward, David Hall and Jimmy Caldwell.
Tuesday’s primary elections in Pontotoc County featured five contested races, including one Republican primary race and four Democratic primary races.
The following totals include tallies from all 28 precincts (including absentees), but does not include 44 affidavit ballots which will be finalized within five business days.
In the Republican primary race for Pontotoc County Constable District 1 (East Side), challenger Neal Davis is the unofficial winner over incumbent Tommy Corbin. Unofficial results showed Davis with 1,383 votes and Corbin with 988 votes.
In the Democratic primary race for Pontotoc County Constable District 1 (East Side), Sonnie Rock Williams is the unofficial winner over James “Jamie” Mahan, Travis Z. Pickering and Travarious “T” Wheeler. Unofficial results showed Williams with 606 votes, Pickering with 255 votes, Mahan with 154 votes and Wheeler with 148 votes.
Republican Neal Davis and Democrat Sonnie Rock Williams will face-off in the November 5 General Election.
In the Democratic primary race for Pontotoc County Supervisor District Three, incumbent Brad Ward is the unofficial winner over challenger Gary Lynn Washington. Unofficial results Tuesday night showed Ward with 375 votes and Washington with 339 votes. Ward is unopposed in November’s General Election.
In the Democratic primary race for Justice Court Judge District One (East Side), incumbent David Hall is the unofficial winner over challenger Robert Wages. Unofficial results showed Hall with 955 votes and Wages with 188 votes. Hall is unopposed in November.
In the Democratic primary race for Pontotoc County Surveyor, incumbent Jimmy Caldwell is the unofficial winner over challenger David Sharp. Unofficial results showed Caldwell with 1,538 votes and Sharp with 454 votes. Caldwell is unopposed in November.