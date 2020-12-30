Come January 1 a familiar face will take on a whole new role in Pontotoc. Beth Luther Waldo has been hired as the Chamber of Commerce/Main Street Director to replace Ellen Russell who will officially retire December 31.
“I’ve always been familiar with the city and the county,” Waldo said. “From a young age my dad, the late Wendel Luther, would bring me to town with him. Because of him, I have a natural ability to want to help people.”
An asset that Waldo believes she brings to the table is her miles on the road across America. “I like to travel and see the things that I like about a community and want to bring that here.” She has been to farmers markets in Chinatown in New York, Lancaster, Pennsylvania and even to Belize in South America.
The first challenge she sees in her new role is “Trying to stimulate the economy during this COVID pandemic. I don’t want to see any of the businesses fail. I want to help them keep their heads above water until things get better.”
In addition to this she wants to see Pontotoc getting back to having the hometown events that we have had to cancel in the past, “but having events that are safe will continue to be a challenge. We do have the pavilion that I can see potential and growth.”
And in all of this, Waldo knows she can rely on advice from outgoing director Ellen Russell and help from Russell’s husband, Don.
Russell laughed. “I told Beth that Don went with the building. He knows all the little things about this building and he enjoys it.”
Russell came on board at the Chamber in October, 2006 as the Mississippi Main Street Director. Pontotoc became the first county wide Mississippi Main Street program in September 2006 with the official announcement coming in January of 2007.
Russell said that coming on board was something of an easy decision because the community was already “heart healthy, so to speak. The main streets of Pontotoc, Sherman and Ecru already had programs in their communities which enhanced the Mississippi Main Street promotion.”
In 2010 the Chamber and Main Street were merged together and Russell took the helm of both programs.
“It has been a rewarding job because my goal was for my children to come here and work. I was selfish. I wanted my grandchildren to be here.” She laughed as her eyes gleamed at the thought of the generations behind her.
She has seen the chamber through change of face. “In 2012 we had a group that came to our community and looked at all we had and came up with a new tag line for us. They saw that family was the common denominator with everyone they talk to, so we became, ‘Pontotoc-where family comes first and we love every second.’”
And right away a new arm of tourism opened in 2013 when the Tanglefoot Trail had its grand opening after years of discussion and building along the old railroad bed.
“The city and the county have been very important in supporting us,” she said thoughtfully.
As she looked back on her years of service, Russell said she was going to miss “dealing with the people. I just know I’m going to be bugging Beth. I’ve watched my family step up and help. Community service should be part of everyone.”
In looking forward Russell said she has confidence in the new director. “Beth has been on the board. She knows the organization and is goal oriented. She wants to see the betterment of things. She has the passion that you have got to gave to see things get better.
“It comes from deep roots in the community. She has good leadership qualities, and she won’t hesitate to ask for help.”
Peeking into her own future, Waldo said she knows some of what is in store for her. “I have big shoes to fill and a lot of expectation for me.
“Nobody wants to do a good job more than I do. I’ve had to delegate at a young age, so I know how to ask for help and I know my community will step up and help. I’m working on building a steering committee to get things going,” she said.
Waldo said she is looking forward to the days and years ahead.
“There will be things that will remain the same. There are foundations laid that I want to build. But there are also new ideas that I want to see implemented. I’m open to new ideas to hope Pontotoc grow. I want take every educational opportunity I’m given in order to support Pontotoc,” she concluded.