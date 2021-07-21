Coach Matt Waldrop greatly enjoyed his eight-year run as skipper of the Lady Vikings’ basketball team at North Pontotoc, but the opportunity to coach his sons and to return to his first coaching post at South Pontotoc was one he couldn’t pass up, he said.
“I leave with a heavy heart, and North is a great school with a lot of great kids, but when the opportunity came open, at this point in my career, the move just seemed right,” said Waldrop, 44, who amassed a record of 138-88, including a Division 2-3A title in 2016.
Waldrop has signed on to coach the ninth-grade girls and the middle school boys at South. He and his wife, Kim, who will remain a teacher at North, have two sons who play basketball at South, Noah, an eighth-grader, and Wyatt, a sixth-grader.
The chance to coach his sons was the deciding factor for the switch, Waldrop said.
“I really want to be part of what my boys’ are doing,” said Waldrop. He finalized his decision to leave North Pontotoc in the last week of June, during conversations with Principal Brian Sutton, Waldrop said.
The decision wasn’t an easy one, according to Waldrop.
“I care deeply about the girls’ program at North, and since I spent eight years developing it, I wanted to make sure it was left in good hands,” said Waldrop. “They (North) have added Coach (Rob) Browning, and I think they’ve got a good guy, and I’m confident the program is in good shape going forward. I feel good about their situation, and I want to see them succeed. I told the girls I’ll be keeping up and following them and I hope they’ll do well.”
Ingomar native Rob Browning accepted the head girls’ coaching position at North. Browning mostly recently skippered the Myrtle Hawks boys’ high school team for eight years, the first five of which he also coached the girls. Over his tenure at Myrtle, Browning notched two, 20-win seasons, including five playoff appearances.
Waldrop’s first coaching job was at South in 2003, skippering the ninth-grade girls as well as the seventh and eighth-grade boys. He moved on to coach the high school boys in 2004, taking the Cougars to their most recent Division 2-3A title. Waldrop coached both the high school boys and girls in 2005. He coached only the high schools girls in 2006, thus beginning a 17-year run of skippering only ladies: nine at South and eight at North.
South Pontotoc Athletic Director Chris Vandiver is an old friend and former assistant to Waldrop, and said he’ll add a lot to Cougar Nation.
“We’re extremely excited about his arrival,” said Vandiver, who coached basketball under Waldrop from 2003-2005. “He’s won a bunch of games, and he sees things differently than do I, so that adds a helpful, alternative perspective.”