Recently I had the joy of spending four days at Camp Armstrong with our kids who are in the first to sixth grade. I enjoy this time in the woods with the children mostly because I get to do what I love to do which is teaching them.
I also enjoy the camp atmosphere. Kids going to the pool, eating out under the pavilion, and the laughter and comradery that comes with relaxing under the trees and beside the lake.
Our singing, teaching and game sessions each day were two hours long in the morning and two hours in the afternoon. We had one lesson on Monday afternoon and two lessons each day Tuesday and Wednesday. So we had five days of Bible School over three days.
A lot of time an preparation goes into this venture, from the lady, Ambee Villarel, who has to do all the food shopping and cook for those four days for 50 something hungry people, to the camp director, Marchelle Gates, who has to coordinate cars, people and a multitude of other things as well as keep her eye on teens and children alike.
Anyway, our camp was wonderful this year. We studied the Armor of God. As I was preparing the lessons, one of our lessons was about David and Goliath. Who doesn’t love studying about David and Goliath? I learn something new every time. I was curious about that spear Goliath had and as I was doing some research, sure enough someone has built as close as can be the spear that the nine foot giant wielded. The actual shaft of the spear was ten feet and the spear head was some 26 inches long and 7.8 inches wide at the base. That made the spear 12 feet 7 inches long and weighing 33 pounds and 12 ounces. Check out more of this wonder at goliathsspear.com. These folks will even bring the experience to your church.
So I turned out a Goliath’s spear with two long material cardboard rolls, one was slightly smaller than the other so I could make it telescopic style so that five feet slid into the other five feet, otherwise, it wouldn’t fit in my car. I made the spear head out of aluminum foil and a toilet paper roll. It was fun.
Next I thought it would be neat to actually have a sling like David used, so I looked up how to make one and was able to easily make one of those out of jute rope. I was elated. Of course when I tried out the sling, it’s a good thing I don’t have to face Goliath with my stone.
So when I taught this lesson, I had footprints of David and giant footprints to represent Goliath on each side of a stream that I made out of blue plastic tablecloths. Goliath’s spear was on one side of the stream, and David’s little sling and five stones was on the other side.
A few of the things I shared with them from my study of the shepherd boy was this:
David was in the valley of decision even as he was going forth to Goliath, he could have turned back if he wanted. He could have looked at that big man and said No Way! I quit! My sling is too small! But he didn’t he went forward armed with trust in God.
Perhaps years later when he wrote “Yea, thought I walk through the valley of the shadow of death I will fear no evil, for Thou art with me …” he was reflecting on this moment swallowed up in the shadow of Goliath.
Goliath cast a great shadow, but David didn’t focus on the shadow, he focused on the living God. And God gave him a great victory.
We all have valleys that we walk through. And we don’t know just how long we will have to walk them. Life may be hard and you wonder just how long you must stay in the valley. God doesn’t tell us just how long it will be, but that we will walk through it, and for some people, they may be in heaven before they walk out of that valley. I pray God will help you as you walk through life’s valleys.
Now one of my favorite parts of camp is when we give all the kids glow sticks and let them scatter out in the woods and go on a scavenger hunt. My dear Jon scattered each of the pieces of the armor down the pathway and the children had to collect them and put them on one of their leaders. It was fun hearing their laughter and seeing little glow sticks floating through the woods as they searched for each piece. They came back to the pavilion with leader in tow with an aluminum foil helmet of salvation, paper plate breastplate of justice, pie plate shield of faith, yellow belt of truth with scripture written on it and paper feet of the gospel of peace rubber banded to them. I put too many of each of these out in the field and they had to choose the right one. They got points added and taken away according to their wisdom.
The four days came quickly to a close, and we all went home tired out, but it was great to spend time under God’s trees learning about His great love for us as we walked with great people from the Bible including David, the shepherd boy who became king and his unwavering faith in God as he defeated Goliath.