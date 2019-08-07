Neither of the two, leading, Republican vote-getters, garnered 50 percent of the vote, plus one, in Tuesday’s party primary election for the District 3 Senate seat, so they’ll compete in a runoff to determine who advances to the general election.
Kevin Walls of Pontotoc, and Kathy Chism of New Albany will face each other again on Aug. 27 in the runoff, with the winner to run against Democrat Tim Tucker on Nov 5.
District 3 includes Benton, Union, and a large portion of Pontotoc County. Democrat Nickey Browning had held the seat since 1996 and did not run in this election.
Unofficial totals Tuesday night did not include affidavit ballots for Pontotoc, Union, or Benton counties.
Unofficially, voting totals from all three counties showed Chism with 2,817 votes, Walls with 2,700 votes, candidate Jeff Olsen with 2,342 votes and candidate Jeffrey Mitchell with 547 votes.
Walls won by a wide margin in Pontotoc County, taking 2,234 votes. Chism received 605 votes in Pontotoc County, while Olsen got 263 votes and Mitchell garnered 285.
Walls finished third in Benton County, however, with 20 votes, behind frontrunner Chism, with 74 votes, and runner-up Jeff Olsen, a New Albany restaurant owner, with 34. Mitchell, a Pontotoc businessman, received 15 votes in Benton County.
Chism carried Union County with 2044 votes, followed by Olsen with 1,923, Walls with 435 and Mitchell with 230 votes.
Chism grew up in Myrtle, and has been a business owner in Union County for 29 years and a realtor for 12. She and her husband Bob have one daughter and four grandchildren. She could not be reached immediately for comment.
Walls owns K and S Automotive Service in Belden. He grew up farming in Pontotoc County. He served seven years in the Mississippi Army National Guard, and, during that time, took a job as an automotive tech with UPS. He advanced to district automotive manager at UPS, operating 21 facilities and three airports, maintaining multi-million-dollar budgets.
Walls and his wife, Sherrye Saxon-Walls, have four children and eight grandchildren.
“Hard work pays off,” said Walls, after the ballots were counted Tuesday. “We’ve had great support in all three counties. Without the voters and people we couldn’t have been successful.”