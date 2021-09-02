Inflammation is our body’s immune system’s natural response to protect us from invaders such as bacteria that cause infection and viruses. This natural response results in increased blood flow to the area of injury or infection. Some of the chemicals released from the white blood cells can cause fluids to leak into the tissues resulting in swelling. Other symptoms can include redness, stiffness, pain, and even flu-like symptoms such as fatigue and headaches.
Sometimes our immune system initiates an inflammatory response even when there is no outside invader to fight. In these cases, the body can attack and damage its own tissues. This is referred to as an autoimmune disease. Examples of autoimmune diseases include rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and Graves’ disease.
Inflammation is a common problem. Acute (short-term) inflammation triggered by an injury or infection can serve a useful purpose. However, chronic (long-term) inflammation that extends beyond the normal time of healing can increase your risk for diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis.
Lifestyle modifications can help manage or avoid chronic inflammation. These lifestyle modifications include getting adequate sleep, stress management, maintaining a healthy weight, regular physical activity, and eating anti-inflammatory foods.
Information abounds on the internet about special diets and supplements to fight inflammation. Not all of this information is supported by science. However, what we do know is that eating a variety of nutritious foods as part of an overall healthy lifestyle can help reduce inflammation in the body. To help reduce inflammation, focus on these five food groups:
- Fruits and Vegetables: Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that half of your plate be fruits and vegetables. All forms of fruits and vegetables count, including fresh, frozen, canned, and dried. Fresh fruits and vegetables contain prebiotics, a fiber that acts as food for probiotics. Probiotics are essential for a healthy gut microbiome. In addition, plant-based foods are rich in phytonutrients which are active compounds shown to reduce inflammation and promote health. To get a wide array of phytonutrients, consume a variety of brightly colored fruits and vegetables.
- Protein Foods: Consume about six ounces of meat and/or other sources of protein each day. Choose lean cuts of chicken, turkey, beef, pork. Consume a serving of fatty fish containing omega-3 fatty acids once or twice each week. Include dairy products such as milk or yogurt daily. Enjoy high protein legumes such as beans, peas, and lentils. Limit consumption of highly processed foods such as deli meats, bacon, and sausage.
- Healthy fats: Emphasize fats such as olive, safflower, sunflower, and canola oils. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids such as walnuts, fatty fish, flax seeds, and chia seeds.
- Whole grains: Choose whole grains more often than grains made from refined flour. Examples of whole grains include brown rice, barley, oatmeal, popcorn, and whole-wheat bread and pastas.
- Other foods: Research suggest that other foods such as dark chocolate (containing 70% or more cocoa), red wine, green tea, may help reduce inflammation. Experiment with fresh herbs and spices. Fresh herbs not only add additional flavor to food, they also provide additional phytonutrients. Many spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, and ginger contain chemical compounds known as flavonoids which have anti-inflammatory properties. Fermented foods, such as yogurt and sauerkraut, contain probiotics to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. A healthy gut microbiome is associated with a reduced inflammatory response in the body.
It is important to note that just as some foods help fight inflammation, other foods have been shown to increase inflammation. Sugary foods, sugary drinks such as sodas, deep-fried foods, processed meats such as hot dogs, large amounts of red meats, shortening, and margarine are all associated with increased inflammation. Strive to slowly replace more and more of these inflammatory foods with healthier foods to reduce inflammation and improve health.
