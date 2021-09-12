On September 24, 1982, President Ronald Reagan designated September as the month to observe National Sewing Month. In his proclamation he stated, “Tens of millions of Americans sew at home. Their efforts demonstrate the industry, the skill and the self-reliance which are so characteristic of this Nation. In recognition of the importance of home sewing to our economy the Congress has, by Senate Joint Resolution 205, designated September, 1982, as National Sewing Month.” Each subsequent year during President Reagan’s term of office, during the month of September he would emphasize the historical significance and importance of sewing to our self-reliance.
In recent years there has been a renewed interest in sewing. Sewing is more than a needed life skill. Sewing can be therapeutic. The theme for the 2005 National Sewing Month was “Sewing… the alternative yoga.” September is designated as the special month to celebrate, but we hope that you enjoy the many benefits of sewing all year long.
Want to make simple clothing repairs but don’t know how to begin? This class is for you! This class will cover how to thread a needle, how to sew on a button, and how to hem. The class will last approximately one hour. The fee for the class is $5.00. This fee includes all supplies needed for the class. Each participant will leave with a basic sewing kit to take home with them. Class size is limited. Must pay in advance to register. This class is open to adults and children ages 14 years and up. For your convenience, the same class will be offered at two different times. The class will be held at the Pontotoc Extension Office Assembly Hall. For questions, call Ensley Howell at 662-489-3910.