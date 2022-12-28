Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask has confirmed, late Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 28, that he has sworn out warrants for the arrest of a couple that has taken children they are not in custody of across state lines.
“We have issued warrants for Austin an Chelsey Payne,” sheriff Mask said, “because they have taken the three children across the state lines.”
Mask said the couple picked up the children the day before Christmas Eve and left with them. He learned of the situation yesterday from officials in a northern county in Mississippi, “so I contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshalls.”
Earlier in the day, MBI issued endangered/missing child alert for the three children from the Lee-Pontotoc county area.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate Hazelie G. Payne, 7; Eden A. Payne, 1; and Willow B. Payne, 1; all of the Belden community in Pontotoc County.
Hazelie G. Payne is described as a white female, 4 feet tall, weighing 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
Eden A. Payne is described as a white female, 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 40 pounds, with brown eyes and short brown hair.
Willow B. Payne is described as a white female, 2 feet tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.
The parents of the children, Austin Payne is described as a 27-year-old white male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Chelsey Payne is a 25-year-old white female, 5-foot, 1-inch tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair.
They are believed to be traveling in a brown 2009 Hyundai Sonata bearing a Mississippi license plate PNB8484. The vehicle was last seen traveling on the 100 block of Popular Spring Trail Road.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Hazelie G. Payne, Eden A. Payne, Willow B. Payne, Austin Payne, Chelsey Payne, or the vehicle, contact the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services at 662-296-2292.
