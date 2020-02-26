Pontotoc's archery program hosted a big tournament at D.T. Cox Elementary on Saturday. Twelve high school teams and two junior high teams competed in a long day of shooting.
Mantachie was the tournament winner. The Warriors came in ninth with a total of 2,997. Abby Galloway was the top shooter in Pontotoc's flight with a 280, and D.J. Bean was the top boys shooter for PHS with a 275.
Those two seniors have been very consistent throughout the season thus far.
"Our two leading scorers are Abby Galloway and DJ Bean. They have worked really hard to not only get better but to make their teammates better," said head coach Kyle Walker.
Previously, Pontotoc traveled to Tupelo on February 3, where they finished with a score of 2,974. Galloway was the top girl with a 275, and Lake Trimble led the boys with a 262. On February 6 the Warriors were at Lafayette, where they finished with 3,016. Anna Wilbanks led the girls with a 264, and Lake Trimble led the boys with a 261.
PHS hosted Tupelo on February 10, finishing with 2,932 points. Anna Sauerwein was the top girl with a 273, and for the third straight match Trimble topped the boys with a score of 260.
On February 20, the Warriors hosted Lafayette and posted a 3,000. Galloway was the top girls shooter with a 277, and Bean was the top boy with a 275.
"I think we have started the year off pretty good but have not met our goals yet," coach Walker said. "Our scores have been pretty consistent, but we are looking to make that next step to where we can be more competitive.
"We have some new faces that have improved a lot in a short time and will be contributors before the year is over. This is only our second year to have a junior high program and we are already reaping benefits from that. I have 3 great assistants that go above and beyond for our kids. James Castleman, Chuck Patrick, and Reed McRaney are a huge part of our success. I could not do it without them. We are not where we want to be, but we are on the right path to get there. We can still reach our goals and more if we keep working hard."