The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the TCPS Invitational Saturday, with the varsity boys coming away with a 1st place finish overall. The varsity girls were 2nd in 4A. The junior high girls were 1st in 4A, and the junior high boys were 3rd in 4A.
Cooper Parmer was the overall winner in the varsity boys race, with Freddy Porter finishing 2nd. Caiden Ivy finished 4th. The other top 7 boys were Jace Clingan, Ellis Maffett, Tyler Wilburn and Noah Holland.
“Finishing 3 in the top 4 felt pretty good on a tough TCPS course," said head coach Mike Bain. "It is not the type of course to push for a good time, but these guys had pretty good times. We are still not where we want to be with our top 5 too far apart, but they are getting closer.”
The top seven varsity girls were Mikayla Wendler, Carla Ramirez, Ella Huey, Ava Robbins, Kaylin Simmons, Samantha Vickery, and Haley Barefoot.
“Mikayla ran a good race in just her 2nd cross country meet, and Carla has been our most consistent varsity girl," coach Bain said. "Ella ran her best race of the season. Our girls have got to continue to drop their times to keep them qualified for State.”
The top seven junior high girls were Haley Lowe, Olivia Hamblin, Reese Laenen, Samantha Bond, Victoria Knowles, Sara Gonzalez and Jaelyn Cox.
“Haley has consistently been up with the top runners in every race, and Olivia is learning more with every race in her first season of cross country," Bain said. "Reese is probably our most improved girl from last season. Samantha, Sara and Jaelyn are in their first season. Victoria ran her best race of the season.”
The top seven junior high boys were Braxton Whiteside, Austin Brown, Luke Blanchard, Andrew Chrestman, Beau Hunter, Jackson Mabus and Joshua Stegall.
“Braxton has been our number one runner all season, and is always going to give you a very competitive race," Bain said. "All of these guys give you everything they have every week.”
PHS will host hte Pontotoc Invitational this Saturday at Cherry Creek Orchard starting at 9:00 a.m. with 1A -3A teams. Pontotoc and the 4A-6A teams will start racing at 1:00 p.m.