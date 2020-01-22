Pontotoc football rallied from an 0-4 start to finish 6-6 and win a 4A playoff game in 2019. After the season some 19 players were recognized for their play on the gridiron by being selected to the All-Division 2-4A teams.
Senior defensive back Caleb Hobson highlighted PHS's awards, as he was chosen as the Division 2-4A Defensive MVP. Taking on a big role on defense in 2019, Hobson had 56 tackles, 6 passes defensed and 6 interceptions.
PHS put five on the All-Division 2-4A first team offense- junior running back Jemarkus Whitfield (145 carries, 839 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 7 TDs), senior receiver Tres Vaughn (18 catches, 258 yards, 3 TDs), junior tight end Cade Armstrong (17 catches, 145 yards) and offensive linemen Clayton Byrd and Arlareous Berry, who were a part of a front that helped the Warriors compile 2,684 total yards and 223.60 yards per game.
Senior Jolan Mills (20-20 PATs, 6 FGs, 38 points) was selected as the first team placekicker.
Making the first team defense were senior defensive lineman Tyjey Arnold (47 tackles, 3 sacks, 9 QB hurries, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble), senior linebacker Peeko Townsend (80 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles) and senior defensive back Monte Townsend (44 tackles, 6 interceptions, 4 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery).
Second team selections on offense were freshman quarterback Conner Armstrong (702 passing yards, 7 TD passes, 89.3 QB rating), sophomore running back Jordan Ball (74 carries, 439 yards, 5.8 yards per carry, 2 TDs), senior receiver D.J. Bean (11 catches, 207 yards, 2 TDs) and freshman offensive lineman Colton Hillhouse (blocking helped produce 2,684 total yards of offense and 223.60 yards per game).
Pontotoc had three players chosen for the second-team defense- senior defensive lineman Jacob Mapp (42 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack), sophomore defensive lineman Justin Woods (32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery) and junior defensive back Marty Reel (55 tackles, 3 interceptions).
Senior Miles Galloway also made the second team at punter after averaging 31.1 yards per punt and having 7 punts downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.