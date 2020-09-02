The top five Pontotoc boys competed Saturday at the Mississippi College High School Season Opener, where they finished first in Class 4A to get the 2020 cross country season started off on a strong note.
"Normally, we would have taken the entire team to this meet, but with the threat of the virus I decided to just take our top five guys to get on the new course that they will race on at state," said longtime Pontotoc head coach Mike Bain. "They were state runner-up last year, and should be competitive again this year.”
Cooper Parmer and Freddy Porter both finished in the top 10 in a field of 130 runners.
“I knew Cooper and Freddy would race well based on how hard they have worked," Bain said. "I really did not expect Cooper to lead most of the race, but that shows what potential he has this year. I look for Freddy and Cooper to push each other all season.”
Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan and Ellis Maffett also competed well in their first meet of the season.
“I think the most important thing we accomplished Saturday was these guys realizing what an impact they can have on our season, and I think each one will be more committed to doing what it takes to race closer as a team," Bain said. "There is so much potential, not just with them, but also with some of the younger guys who are really starting to come on this season.”
All four teams will be competing this Thursday at the South Pontotoc Invitational.
“I am looking forward to watching these kids race," Bain said. "I have seen so much improvement in some of them over the summer.”
The 7th/8th grade boys get things started for Pontotoc at 4:45, followed by the 7th/8th girls at 5:20. The varsity boys race at 5:45 and varsity girls at 6:30.