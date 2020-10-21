15 teams competed Saturday in the Pontotoc Invitational cross country meet at Cherry Creek Orchard, which was moved back a week due to weather. The Pontotoc junior high girls came away with a 1st place finish in 4A. The junior high boys were 3rd, varsity girls were 3rd, and the varsity boys finished 2nd by 2 points.
For the junior high girls, the top seven runners were Haley Lowe, Channing Lane, Olivia Hamblin, Sami Bond, Victoria Knowles, Sara Campos and Baby Malone.
“These girls have had a great season," said head coach Mike Bain. "All of our 8th graders will move up for the region meet, and a couple of them will probably be competing in the state meet on Nov. 2nd.”
The top seven junior high boys were Braxton Whiteside, Luke Blanchard, Austin Brown, Andrew Chrestman, Beau Hunter, Jackson Mabus and Caden Spears.
“I am looking forward to watching some of these 8th graders compete with the varsity at Region," Bain said. "We are looking for our best top seven runners to compete at state, and these guys should make us a little stronger.”
The top seven varsity girls were Mikayla Wendler, Carla Ramirez, Kaylin Simmons, Katherine Carpenter, Ella Huey, Ava Robbins and Haley Barefoot.
“These girls have been challenged to get their times where they need to be to have a good finish at State," Bain said. "Their times are dropping. I think when we put the 8th graders with them at Region, they will be even more competitive.”
The top seven varsity boys were Cooper Parmer, who finished first overall, Freddy Porter, who was 2nd overall, Caiden Ivy, Jace Clingan, Ellis Maffett, Tyler Wilburn and Noah Holland. “
We will see at Region what 8th graders will step up and make a difference in our team," coach Bain said. "The potential is there to have a great state meet. It is probably going to be one of the most exciting State Championships to watch.”
"We want to thank everyone who helped make our meet successful. From parking, concessions, getting the course ready and working the finish. We do things a little different at our meet, trying to recognize more kids with t-shirts and more teams with trophies. Thanks to all the sponsors who donate to our teams to help provide the things that we need for these kids, and a special thanks to Amanda and Wylie Stark for the use of the Orchard. It is a beautiful place to hold a meet."