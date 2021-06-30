The Pontotoc High School Athletic Department is pleased to announce the addition of five, new, assistant coaches to the Warriors’ sports teams. New Athletic Director Phil Webb said he was happy to welcome the coaches, four of whom are PHS grads, and was confident they would add to the tradition of Warrior excellence in sports.
Hilary Parrish is a Pontotoc native who will assist with the Lady Warriors’ softball team. Parrish played softball and basketball as well as running track at PHS, and graduated in 2011. She continued her athletic career at Blue Mountain College, where she won accolades in the classroom and on the softball diamond. After graduating from Blue Mountain in 2016, Parrish began substitute teaching at D.T. Cox, later becoming an assistant then a special education and physical education teacher. She has been a volunteer coach for the Lady Warriors’ softball team for the past two years. Parrish will also serve as an inclusion teacher.
Bre’Lyn Hamblin is a 2014 PHS graduate and will assist with the Warrior Band this year. Hamblin went to ICC then to the University of Mississippi, where she graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in music education. Hamblin went to work for the Quitman School District, in Clarke County, meanwhile earning her master’s degree from William Carey University. She served on the staff of the Mississippi Lions’ All-State Band earlier this year.
Rhandi Ball graduated from PHS in 2011 and will assist with Pontotoc’s basketball programs this year, as well as teach biology. Ball was a prolific scorer for the Delta State University Lady Statesmen (30th on the all-time list), and ranked eighth in steals. After graduating from DSU, Ball earned her M.S. in bioinformatics at Mississippi Valley State University. She then worked in research for the USDA before teaching three years at Cleveland Central High School.
Gary Dixon graduated from PHS in 2007 and will coach junior high boys’ basketball and assist with the high school boys’ team this year. Dixon continued his athletic career at ICC then at Southeastern Louisiana University. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Dixon coached both boys’ and girls’ basketball, as well as teaching physical education at Houston High School. He then coached basketball and taught English at West Point High School.
Logan Wilbanks will assist with the Lady Warriors’ softball squad this year, as well as teach science. Wilbanks graduated from Falkner High School in 2015 then earned his bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University, where he also assisted with the baseball program. Wilbanks served as an assistant football coach at Amory High School then coached cross-country at Ashland High School, as well as playing a key role in restarting the softball program there which had been inactive for five years.