Jon Robert Carnes was a beast in the box on Monday night in Kosciusko, smashing three homeruns and notching 7 RBIs-and it turned out that the Warriors needed all of it--as they advanced into Round Three of the MHSAA playoffs with a 9-8 win.
The Tribe got on the board first in the top of the first when Corbyn Clayton singled on the first pitch off Fancher, then reached home on a roll-out by Brice Deaton. Carnes then reached out and smacked a 2-0 pitch for an opposite field homer and a 2-0 lead.
Corbyn Clayton started on the mound for Pontotoc.
Elijah Rammage hit a one-out double in the bottom of the frame to plate Connor Wallace, then Ethan Wood nailed a two-run homer to put the Whippets ahead.
Walt Gardner started the third inning with a single up the middle, then Deaton Drove him in by pulling the first pitch into right for an RBI single. Carnes then crushed another homerun, this time to left-cetner, for a 5-3 Warrior lead.
Corbyn Clayton nailed a standup double to left-center to start the top of the fourth, but a 4-6-3 double play from the Whippets squelched the scoring threat. Kosciusko's Connor Wallis drove in Will Carter with an RBI double to cut the Warrior lead to 5-4 in the bottom of the fourth.
Walt Gardner was hit by a pitch to start the fifth, and Will Carter took the mound in relief for the Whippets. Carter issued a four-pitch walk to Deaton, then Carnes hit his biggest blast of the night, cracking one over the scoreboard in right-center for a three-run shot and an 8-3 Warrior lead. Riley Cagyle got a one-out bunt single, then Clayton drove him to extend Pontotoc's lead.
Hayden Rogers hit a grandslam in the bottom of the fifth, then Corbyn Clayton took the hill in relief and pitched well for Pontotoc.
Pound got the win, going 4 2/3 and allowing 9 runs on 8 hits while fanning five.
Warriors 10, Kosciusko 7
A 16-hit barrage, led by four knocks, including a homerun, from Jon Robert Carnes, gave the Warriors a comeback win at Kosciusko last Friday, 10-7.
Senior Brice Deaton got in a jam early in Game 1 of the Second Round playoff series, giving up seven runs in the first inning, but he recovered to strike out 10 hitters in the contest, and that allowed the Tribe to circle the wagons and return fire.
Parker Riles was on the mound for the Whippets, and he gave up singles to Walt Gardner and Carnes in the top of first, but that was all the Warriors got.
Five singles, two errors and a walk produced seven Whippet runs in the bottom of the first frame.
Kaylan Powell and Landon Wallace crossed the plate on an RBI single by Ethan Wood. Hayden Rogers eventually added a bases-clearing double before Deaton got a K to escape the inning.
The Whippets returned the favor and allowed Riley Caygle to reach on an error to start the Warrior second. Corbyn Clayton got a single. Caygle eventually scored on a second Whippet error.
Deaton notched a pair of strikeouts to start the bottom of the second, then catcher Jackson Williams cut down a runner at third base by a full step to end the Kosciusko threat.
Deaton did a nice job of opposite-field hitting, as the lefty went with a pitch and laced it to left field in the top of the third. Carnes, who was seeing the ball well on a breezy evening, cracked a hard-hit single up the middle, then senior Jabari Farr nailed a single, and a Whippet error allowed Deaton and Carnes to score and cut the lead to 7-3. A poor throw in a rundown allowed Farr to race around and score, and, just like that, the Warriors were back in the game.
Kosciusko’s Will Corder reached on a Warrior error in the bottom of the third. A two-out single by Hayden Rogers eventually loaded the bases. Deaton got his third strikeout of the inning with a good curveball and avoided a potentially disastrous scenario.
The Warriors’ big inning came in the fifth. Walt Gardner nailed a two-RBI triple, followed by an RBI-single from Brice Deaton, and Carnes’ two run blast put the Tribe ahead to stay.
Deaton gave the Tribe five innings on the mound, allowing eight hits, then Garrett Pound’s fresh arm made Whippets hitters look helpless at moments. He racked up three K’s to end the game.
Ryals took the loss for Kosciusko, pitching 4 ⅓ and allowing eight runs on 12 hits and fanning three.
The Whippets notched nine hits, led by Rogers’s 3-3 performance.