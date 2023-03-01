Dawson Rice

Pontotoc's Dawson Rice takes a pass from Tyler Shephard in the Warriors' 69-60 win over Clarksdale on Feb. 23. The Warriors advanced to the final four in the state tournament and were set to take on Raymond in the semi-finals. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Tyler Shephard scored a game high 32 points, and Adin Johnson added 17 as the Pontotoc Warriors took care of business in round three of the 4A playoffs on Feb. 23, defeating Clarksdale 69-60.



