Tyler Shephard scored a game high 32 points, and Adin Johnson added 17 as the Pontotoc Warriors took care of business in round three of the 4A playoffs on Feb. 23, defeating Clarksdale 69-60.
Johnson wasted no time getting in the scoring column, knocking down a 3-pointer to get the Warriors on the board. Shepherd added a reverse layup, then Johnson found Shephard shaking loose from a defender for an easy bucket and a 10-0 early lead.
Clarksdale’s Kelly Jones accounted for most of the Wildcats’ scoring in the first quarter.
Pontotoc’s Emarion Hinton hit a nifty turnaround, and Jack Sansing knocked down a step-back 3-pointer. Shephard made good on a plus-one as the Warriors opened up a sizeable 19-6 lead by the end of the opening frame.
Jones got an offensive putback for Clarksdale in the early going of the second quarter. Kamarrius Rash hit a floater and Latravius Moore made good on a pair of free-throws. Tyler Shephard played hard on the defensive end as well for the Warriors, pinning a Wildcat shot against the backboard with a hard block. A pair of free-throws from Johnson gave Pontotoc a 29-17 lead at the half.
In the third quarter, Dawson Rice made good on a third-chance offensive putback. Jones hit a nifty jumper for the Wildcats moving left-to-right. Gregory Neely hit a 3-pointer as Clarksdale cut Pontotoc’s lead to 4 points. The Warriors answered, however, as Johnson found Rice across the lane for a bucket, Shephard went coast-to-coast for a score, and a pair of free-throws from Johnson gave Pontotoc a 42-31 lead headed into the final frame.
Clarksdale opened the fourth quarter employing a full court press in hopes of slowing Pontotoc’s scoring. Shephard beat the press however, snapping a pass ahead to Jack Sansing for a fast-break bucket. Johnson knocked down a 3-pointer from 2 o’clock on the perimeter. An offensive putback from Shephard, followed by an assist from Johnson to Rice helped the Warriors seal the win.
Coach Rolley Tipler said he liked what he saw from his men.
“The win is big for us because this is only the third time the boys have made the final four in school history,” said Tipler. “It would be big to get over the hump in the semis. We play Raymond, who has a rich basketball history. The boys are hungry for this game, but we also know the caliber of the team we have to match up with.”
The Warriors were set to take on the Rangers at 8:30 p.m. in Jackson.
