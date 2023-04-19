PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors started strong and held off a surge from rival South Pontotoc to prevail 9-6 last Tuesday night. The Cougars would bounce back with a win on Friday to split the Division 2-4A series.
Corbyn Clayton led off the bottom of the 1st with an infield single, and Jon Robert Carnes put PHS up 1-0 with an RBI double off the center field wall. Jabari Farr and Hayden Kyle had base hits to begin the Warrior 2nd. Even though a single from Luke Blanchard led to a run being thrown out at the plate by Cougar centerfielder Trace Ash, Clayton had an infield single, and Jack Sansing was subsequently hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home a run. Carnes followed with a grand slam to extend the Pontotoc lead to 6-0.
South, however, fought back. A couple of Pontotoc errors and a hit batsman loaded the bases in the top of the 4th before Jackson Rodgers scored on a wild pitch, and another error on the same play resulted in Ashton Matthews coming home. Ash then lined an RBI single to make it 6-3.
Rodgers singled to left in the top of the 5th. He would score on an infield single by Eli Holloway after taking two bases on passed balls. Courtesy runner Cole Chrestman would later race home on a two-out wild pitch to cut it to 6-5.
Pontotoc answered in the ensuing half-inning with two huge runs. A pair of opening walks to Carnes and Braxton Whiteside came around to score off of a two-out, 2-run single from Kyle. Hayes Gregory blasted a solo homer in 6th to get South within 8-6, but the Warriors got the run right back in the bottom of the frame when Sansing came around to score on a passed ball after leading off with a base hit. Clayton, who tossed the final two innings for Pontotoc, worked a perfect 7th to close out the win. Garrett Pound was the winning pitcher.
“I’m proud of my guys for battling,” said Pontotoc coach Josh Dowdy. “It was a bad night for us defensively. Garrett Pound, he would be the first to tell you, didn’t have his stuff tonight, but they found a way to win. We knew they were going to fight back, and we just had to withstand the comeback.”
Last Friday night the two teams met up again in Springville, where South prevailed 10-3. Rodgers went 3-4 at the plate with 4 RBI. Gregory, Holloway and Johnson each had RBI hits, while three more runs came on errors and a passed ball. Hunter Bagwell picked up the win on the mound. Sansing was 3-3 and drove in two of Pontotoc’s three runs.
With the win, South put themselves in position to play a make-up game against Ripley for the Division 2-4A championship.
