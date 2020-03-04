PONTOTOC- Pontotoc came out on top in a back and forth battle with Houston last Tuesday at the Hollow to pick up their first victory of the season. The Warriors defeated the Toppers 9-8.
"This time of the year pitching is always ahead of hitting," said head coach Josh Dowdy. "We just had to put that game (season opening loss to North Pontotoc) behind us. We came out against a good Houston team, and our bats came to life. Coming into the season we are looking for our offense to be able to be to carry us to a lot of wins. Our pitching and defense were not were we want them to be; it was a cold night, but with it being as cold as it was and us swinging the bats the way we did I was very pleased."
The Warriors put two runners on the bottom of the 1st but came up empty. Houston got a leadoff walk in the 2nd, but sophomore starter Brice Deaton fanned three straight batters to end the frame.
Pontotoc got on the board first by plating two in the bottom of the 2nd. Ethan Carnes singled, and Miles Galloway walked. They advanced to second and third on a ground out, and Carsen Dallas dropped down a bunt single to load the bases. Ross Mathews grounded into fielder's choice to drive in Carnes. Houston pitcher Auzie Myatt was then called for a balk, allowing Galloway to cross home for a 2-0 Warrior lead.
The Toppers answered with four runs in the top of the 3rd. Eli Hancock walked and came around to score on a ground out by Gage Harrington, and Zack Boren had an RBI single. Later in the inning a two-out error scored two more for Houston.
The next two half-innings were scoreless until the Warriors scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the 4th. Dallas started the rally when he kept the inning alive with a base hit. Mathews then doubled to left field to bring home Carnes, who walked to lead off the inning. Peeko Townsend followed with a RBI infield single to plate Dallas, and Deaton put Pontotoc up 6-4 with base hit to center field that scored Mathews.
Despite the big inning, the Warriors missed an opportunity to get more separation by leaving the bases loaded after Reed Emison and Cade Armstrong reached on a hit by a pitch and single, respectively. Houston then responded with 3-spot in the top of the 5th, tying the contest on a two-run single by Cody Farr and pulling ahead 7-6 on an RBI double by Myatt.
The Warriors had another answer. Miles Galloway led off with a walk, and with one out Dallas smashed two-run bomb over the scoreboard to put Pontotoc up 8-7.
Jon Robert Carnes entered on the mound in the 6th. After Houston put runners on first and second with one out, Carnes kept the Toppers off the board with consecutive strikeouts. Brice Deaton walked and Emison smacked a double to put runners on second and third in bottom of the 6th. Cade Armstrong lifted a sacrifice fly to right center field to drive home Deaton and extend the lead to 9-7.
That insurance run proved to be big. The Toppers got a leadoff single from Farr. After two outs, they then loaded the bases on a hit by a pitch and a Hancock single. A passed ball allowed Farr to score, putting the tying run at third base, but Jon Robert Carnes ended the game by striking out Brandon Allen.
"We are looking for big things out of Jon Robert this year," Dowdy said. "He came in the last two innings and threw strikes, and picked up the save for us."
Deaton was winning pitcher, scattering five hits and giving up 7 runs, only four earned, in five innings. Dallas finished 3-3 at the plate with 2 RBI. Peeko Townsend was 2-4, and Mathews and Deaton drove in two runs apiece.
On Saturday the Warriors improved to 2-1 by beating Nettleton 10-8. The Tigers were ahead 8-3 before PHS scored 7 runs over the 5th and 6th innings. Mathews and Ethan Carnes each had multi-hit games, and Carnes and Emison both drove in a pair of runs. Walt Gardner picked up the win in the mound.