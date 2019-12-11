SPRINGVILLE- The Pontotoc Warriors won their four straight game on Thursday in a 7-0 shutout of South Pontotoc on the road. The matchup marked the first game between the two schools on the pitch as division rivals, as both are in Region 2-4A this year.
The game was part of a week that saw Pontotoc win two games by a combined 15-0.
The Warriors grabbed the momentum right of the bat. Only four minutes into the contest Enrique Mendoza scored off of an assist from Ross Mathews.
In the 23rd minute Mathews was on the receiving end of pass from Brayden Arratia, finishing it with a goal to put the Warriors up 2-0. Three minutes later the Arratia to Mathews connection was on display, as Mathew put another one in the back of the net. Mathews scored a third first half goal in the 37th minute to give Pontotoc a commanding 4-0 lead at the intermission.
Five minutes into the second half Robert Ramos found Arratia for a netter. In the 51st minute Enrique Mendoza scored his second goal of the game, with Mathews picking up the assist. Arratia booted another one in the 61st minute for the 7-0 final margin.
"I was proud of how our boys controlled most of the game and limited mistakes," said Pontotoc head coach Tyler Moore. "Most of all, I was proud of the guys for rallying around each player on the few mistakes that we had to encourage them to move on to the next play."
Despite the final, Cougars' goalkeeper Marcus Holley played another good game. The Warriors dominated possession and relentlessly bombarded the net to the tune of 30 shots, 20 on target, compared to 3 shots for South.
In other action, South fell 8-1 to Caledonia last Tuesday, with Rene Martinez scoring the lone goal for the Cougars to give them the early lead. Marcus Holley finished with 14 saves. On Friday the Cougars dropped a 4-1 game to Itawamba AHS. The Indians led 3-0 at the half. Rene Martinez pulled South to within two on a penalty kick goal in the 67 minute, but Itawamba added a final goal with 7 minutes to go.
Last Tuesday the Warriors thumped Shannon 8-0. Mathews led the team with 3 goals, and Dylan Shipton added two. Also finding the back of the net were Mendoza, Arratia and Ashton Maffett. Assisting goals were Shipton, Mendoza, Maffett, Arratia, Ramos and Alan Morales.