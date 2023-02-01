Emarion Hinton

Pontotoc's Emarion Hinton prepares to shoot a free throw in a 67-35 blowout win over Houston on Jan. 24. 

 By Jonathan Wise

HOUSTON-The Pontotoc boys turned a close game against Houston last Tuesday into a rout, dominating the second half to prevail 67-35.

