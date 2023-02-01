HOUSTON-The Pontotoc boys turned a close game against Houston last Tuesday into a rout, dominating the second half to prevail 67-35.
PHS held a slim 8-6 lead when Emarion Hinton posted up and banked in a shot off of a spin move. Tyler Shephard followed by scoring on a drive. He then grabbed a steal under the basket and made a layup with 5 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Warriors a 14-6 lead.
Dawson Rice made a shot in the lane early in the second quarter. Houston hit a three to cut it to 16-13 before Adin Johnson answered with a 3-pointer of his own. Two straight inside buckets from the Hilltoppers’ Trey Buford made it a 20-19 game. Shepherd then knocked down a pair of free throws. Jack Sansing drove, and after the defense collapsed toward him he fired to Hinton for a layup. Hinton followed that up by hitting 1 of 2 free throws on the next trip. Two minutes later Shephard drove and drained a physical floater at the buzzer to put the Warriors up 27-21 at halftime.
Pontotoc would run away with the contest in the second 16 minutes, however, as they outscored the Hilltoppers 40-14. Six of those Houston points came in the first few minutes of the third quarter. It was a one-point game when Rice crashed the offensive glass for a putback at the 4:33 mark. Hinton kicked the ball out to Jack Sansing for a 3-pointer, and Shephard hit two free throws. The Warriors went up double figures with 2:01 remaining in the quarter.
Sansing subsequently found a cutting Shephard for a layup before Hinton flew in for a putback of a missed free throw. Hinton came up with another big play when he grabbed a steal and found Johnson for a layup. Shephard immediately intercepted a pass near halfcourt and raced to the rim for two. He drew a foul in the process and completed the 3-point play for a 46-30 Warrior lead after three quarters.
Johnson drove the baseline and dished to Rhett Robinson for two to start the fourth. Shephard made 3 of 4 free throws, while the fourth attempt resulted in another second chance basket by Hinton. Mackinly Brown gave PHS a 20-point lead for the second time at 55-35, and the Warriors ended the game emphatically with a 12-0 run over the final 2:36.
Shephard led the team with 20 points. Hinton finished with 14 and 8 rebounds, while Johnson scored 13.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&