PONTOTOC– The Pontotoc Warriors routed the Caledonia Cavaliers 88-46 on Friday. Jaylen Edwards led the Warriors with a game-high 25 points. Pontotoc had five different players score in double digits and made thirteen three-point baskets. The Warriors are now 6-0 in Region 2-4A play.
“I hate it for them they were missing a lot of guys, and we were able to kind of do what we wanted with the basketball, especially in transition,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “Jaylen is probably overlooked a lot, but he is a kid that can start or come off the bench and give you thirty; and I’m grateful to have a player like him offensively.”
Joe Haze Austin and Jaylen Edwards combined to make five 3-pointers to help Pontotoc to a 16-2 lead early in the game. Edwards added two more layups to extend Pontotoc’s lead, and the Warriors led 33-9 at the end of the first quarter. Austin added another 3-pointer and a layup to continue powering the Warriors' scoring barrage. He and Rock Robinson added more 3-pointers at the end of the half, and Edwards added two more layups to guide the Warriors to a 54-25 lead at halftime.
Robinson, Austin and Edwards continued pouring it on to start the second half, adding two layups and a 3-pointer to make it 61-27. Robinson added a slam dunk moments later, as the Warriors continued pushing the ball and getting to the basket with ease against a depleted and tired Cavaliers squad who had eight players available to play.
Zane Tipler scored nine points in the second half, and Edwards added five more points in the fourth quarter to finish off Caledonia.
Joe Haze Austin scored 19 points for PHS. Tyler Shepard finished with 13 points, Rock Robinson 12 points and Tipler 11.
In the other action the Warriors defeated Mooreville 85-42 last Tuesday.