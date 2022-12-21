RIPLEY- The Pontotoc boys exploded out the gates against Ripley last Tuesday night, building a big early lead and rolling to a 71-35 division win.
Tyler Shephard started things off with a pair of free throws. Then Jack Sansing found Adin Johnson open for a 3-pointer before Zane Tipler buried another 3-pointer while being heavily defended. Johnson drilled a second shot from behind the arc, followed by a putback from Dawson Rice that put the Warriors up 13-0 before Ripley finally got on the board. Tipler again hit a 3-pointer, followed by yet another trey after Ripley answered with a bucket. Tipler slashed to the rim for a finger roll, drawing a foul and subsequently converting the old-fashioned three at the charity stripe for a 22-4 lead with 1:42 left in the opening quarter.
Emarion Hinton got to the foul line and made one of two before he scored on a transition layup, giving Pontotoc (11-1, 4-0 Division 2-4A) a commanding 25-9 lead at the end of the first.
The tone was set for the rest of the night. The Warriors continued to stretch the lead, outscoring the Tigers 16-4 in the second quarter to go up 41-13 at the half. Pontotoc effectively attacked and made the most of their trips to the foul line, hitting 8 of 10 free throws in the quarter. Tipler finished the first half with 17 points, and the Warriors dominated on the glass with a 23 to 6 rebounding advantage.
Ripley’s Elijah Edgeston provided the majority of the Tigers’ offense on the night. Edgeston made a three to start the second half. Shephard then drove for a Warrior layup, and Tipler immediately grabbed a steal and rolled in an easy two. After another Edgeston basket, Sansing drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 30, 48-18, at the 5:47 mark of the third. A couple of minutes later Sansing connected on back-to-back threes to make it 61-20. After a Ripley bucket, Hinton made a pair of free throws to send Pontotoc into the fourth quarter with that same whopping 41-point lead. Pontotoc cruised to the finish with a running clock.
Tipler finished with 21 points, and Shephard finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Sansing and Johnson added 9 and 8 points, respectively.
On Friday night Pontotoc blew out Houston 106-58 at home. The Warriors set a state record by making 24 3-pointers on the night. Aiden Johnson made nine 3-pointers as part of a 34-point night, and Tipler drained 8 while putting up 30 points.
