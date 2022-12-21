Both Warrior teams came out with huge wins over the Houston Hilltoppers last Friday night, with the Lady Warriors securing a 76-47 victory and the Warriors knocking down an impressive 24 three pointers to leave the Hilltoppers in the dust 106-58.
Girls
Alayna Ball kicked off the night for the Lady Warriors with a layup, followed by four for Sadie Stegall (2/2 from the line), and an opening three for Channing Lane, quickly putting the Lady Warriors up to a 9-0 start. While Molly Sansing’s energetic presence was notably absent from the court, the Lady Warriors continued to shine with Jakila Feagin hitting a long three mid quarter, Kori Grace Ware putting up four, Sarahia Hurd and Mackenzie McGuirt logging a goal each, and Ella Hill sinking the third three of the quarter to make the score 25-11 Pontotoc headed into the second. The Lady Warriors continued capitalizing on strong defense and a consistent presence at the free throw line (7/8). Feagin logged the fourth three of the night, her second to end the quarter, with the Lady Warriors up 43-23.
The Lady Warriors started the third quarter with a flurry of threes, courtesy of Lane and a back-to-back set for Ball, putting Pontotoc ahead 52-27. The Lady Warriors maintained their lead 62-38 headed into the final quarter. Jazmine Cuellar made a sharp steal and connected with Ball for the goal to start the fourth. Lane sunk her third and final three of the night to propel the score to 74-47, and Cuellar closed out the night, putting up her first points with 35 seconds of play remaining to land the final score at 76-47. Leading scorers: Ball (19); Feagin, Lane, Ware (11); Hurd (9).
Boys
Tyler Shepard was honored before the game for reaching 1000 points, but the Hilltoppers quickly learned he wasn’t the Warriors’ only threat. Impressive is an understatement for Pontotoc’s performance beyond the arc Friday night, as they knocked down a whopping 24 threes (unofficially, a state record)- spread almost evenly throughout each quarter between four players: Adin Johnson led the charge with 9 followed in close pursuit by Zane Tipler with 8, along with 4 for Jack Sansing, and 3 for Shepard. The Warriors hit 5, 3-pointers in the first quarter, 7 in the second, 5 in the third, and 7 in the fourth.
The Warriors got off to a quick start. Sansing knocked down back-to-back threes to extend the Warrior lead to 12-0 before the Hilltoppers could manage a single basket. Tipler put up his first two threes. Sansing was back for two more to put the Warriors up 29-9 to end the first. Johnson scored off a rebound to kick off a 10-point run in the second quarter, as Rhett Robinson went in for a layup before back-to-back threes from Johnson and Shepard put the Warriors up 42-17. As the second began to wrap up, the Warriors had one more show for the half with Johnson kicking off another three-point extravaganza and Tipler rounding out another back-to-back set at the buzzer to put the Warriors up 58-32.
Tipler kicked off scoring for the second half, with Robinson following quickly behind off a rebound to put the Warriors up 62-34. Desperate to stop the barrage from beyond the arc, the Hilltoppers fouled Johnson as he attempted to earn his fourth three, but he earned his points nonetheless, going 3/3 from the line. Tipler laid down his second three of the half, his seventh of the game, before Johnson was at it again, hitting his fourth and fifth threes of the night, putting the Warriors up 74-36. The Warriors led 82-48 headed into the final frame.
Sansing started off the fourth with a three that sent the crowd wild, and the frenzy only grew as Tipler and Sansing completed another back-to-back set for six more with 5:06 left to play and the Warriors in sight of breaking triple digits, 91-52. Johnson inched the score closer with his seventh three before sending the crowd absolutely wild as he sunk his eighth and ninth to put the Warriors in triple digits 100-56. Shepard took advantage of a bonus foul and his final three to push the Warriors to 104 before Robinson closed out the night earning 2/2 from the line to leave the Warriors on top 106-58.
Top Scorers: Johnson (34), Tipler (30), Shephard (19).
