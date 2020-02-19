FULTON– The Pontotoc Warriors defeated Caledonia 67-42 last Friday night to win the Division 2-4A Tournament championship for the second straight year. Rock Robinson led the Warriors with 17 points. The Warriors (21-8) will host Kosciusko this week (Tuesday night) in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
“It’s a good feeling to win the division tournament in back to back years,” said Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler. “Now we want to push ourselves to make it farther this year in the state tournament than we did last year.”
Cooper McCleskey knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter for Caledonia. He finished with a game high 22 points for the Feds. The Warriors closed out the first quarter with a 16-8 lead behind five points from Joe Haze Austin and six points by Caleb Hobson.
Rock Robinson knocked down a jumper extend Pontotoc’s lead to 20-8. He went on to score 10 points in the second quarter and help Pontotoc to a comfortable 34-18 lead at halftime.
Gavin Brinker paced the Warriors in the third quarter with six points, as the Warriors extended their lead to 50-26. Pontotoc outscored Caledonia 17-14 in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a monster dunk from Caleb Hobson, to finish off the Feds and secure the top seed in Division 2-4A.
“I thought we shot it well when we saw zone,” said coach Tipler. "We have seen so much of it I think we are just comfortable now and know what to do when we see it.”
Joe Haze Austin scored 12 points, Gavin Brinker scored 11 points, and Caleb Hobson scored 8 points for the Warriors.
Pontotoc 45, Mooreville 41
The Warriors overcame a rough start to rally for a second round victory over the Troopers on Thursday night to advance to Friday's title game.
Mooreville came out on fire, racing out to a 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. They would increase their lead to 20-2 early in the second before momentum gradually started to shift Pontotoc's way. Rock Robinson's floater made it 25-10, and baskets by Dajerious Scott and Tres Vaughn got the Warriors to within 11. Scott drove for a reverse layup to get Pontotoc to within nine, and Caleb Hobson netted a one-handed floater in the lane to make it 27-20. PHS went into halftime only down 29-24 after Austin Nickson put back an offensive rebound at the buzzer.
The third quarter began with Gavin Brinker taking the ball to the hoop and knocking down a physical, highly contested shot. Brinker then scored again to cut it to a one-point, 29-28 game. Mooreville answered with a bucket and a 3-pointer to push the lead back to six, but Jaylen Edwards drilled a 3-pointer for the Warriors to make it 35-31. After a Mooreville turnover at halfcourt, Robinson drove down for a fast break layup to pull Pontotoc to within 35-33 after three quarters.
After a Trooper basket to start the fourth, Vaughn and Robinson scored to tie things at 37-all. Caleb Hobson gave the Warriors a 39-37 lead, their first since it was 2-0, when he banked in a shot on drive at the 5:23 mark.
The defense for both teams then kept the contest scoreless for nearly four minutes before Robinson grabbed another offensive rebound and laid it in for a 41-37 Warrior lead with 1:38 to go. A Mooreville bucket made it a two-point game on the ensuing possession.
Robinson was fouled and made a free throw with 21 seconds to play. He missed the second shot, but a loose ball was called out of bounds off of Mooreville. Robinson went back to the foul line with 16.6 seconds to go and made one of two to put PHS up 43-39. The Warriors got the offensive rebound on the second attempt, and Dajerious Scott knocked down two free throws to increase the lead to 45-39 with 11.4 seconds remaining, putting the game away.