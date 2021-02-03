PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc boys powerlifting team picked up another win on Friday, as they claimed the title at Division 1-4A meet. This marks the seventh consecutive division title for the program.
Ten out of 12 total competitors placed (top three finish) to advance to the regional meet.
Six Warrior lifters were division champions. Chase Brobyn (132-pound class), Marty Reel (165-pound class), Cameron Chunn (181-pound class), Caleb Goodwin (198-pound class), Colton Hillhouse (275-pound class) and Tyler McGregor (308-pound class) all came in first place in their respective classifications.
Josh Crane finished second in the 114-pound class, and Kentrel Peters was second in the 242-pound class. Bryan Wray finished third in the 165-pound class, and Robert Howard came in third in the 308 plus-pound class.
“I thought they did well,” said Pontotoc head coach Matt Turner. “The guys I expected to get through got through, and we put up some decent numbers against some pretty good competition.”
“I think we have a lot of potential. We have a lot of experienced lifters who have been through it before, and the guys that are new have performed well and are strong kids. I expect we are going to be able to advance a lot of guys through and have a good showing the rest of the year.”
North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc also competed, and each school produced three medalists.
For South Pontotoc, Brandon Flake was the division champion in the 242-pound class. Jimmy Harpole finished third in the 220-pound class, and Jesse Prater came in third in the 275-pound class.
For North Pontotoc, Leyton Walker finished second in the 220-pound class. Kenyon Randle finished second in the 308-pound class, and Bryan Heredia came in third in the 275-pound class.