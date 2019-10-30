The Pontotoc cross country teams competed in the Region 2-4A Championship Thursday at Cherry Creek Orchards. The boys came away with the region championship while the girls finished 3rd.
Making the All-Region team were Micahela Lopez (4th), Morgan Brownlee (10th) and Kaylin Simmons (11th). Making All-Region for the boys were Will Porter (1st-individual region champion), Cooper Parmer (2nd), Freddy Porter (4th), Caiden Ivy (5th), Carter Mann (8th), Jace Clingan (11th) and J.D. Chism (14th).
The other top 7 girls were Carla Ramirez, Haley Barefoot, Katherine Carpenter and Maclaine Griffith.
“It was good to have Katherine back competing; she has been out most of the season," said Pontotoc coach Mike Bain. "Katherine and Carla competed in the Middle School Championship the day before this meet, so they competed well with little recovery time. Hopefully all 7 of these girls will be ready to compete well in the State Championship Saturday.”
“I could not be more proud of the way the boys competed. Having all 7 make All-Region does not happen very often. If we can get the 5th runner racing closer to the top 4, we should be competitive at state Saturday. I am looking forward to watching them race.”
“I want to thank everybody who helped make this meet and the Pontotoc Invitational a success and took care of everything while I was in the hospital. I know coach Morgan and coach Hatcher appreciate everything that was done to have the course ready and who worked at the meets. I appreciate both of them for allowing me to not worry about anything. I also appreciate all the prayers that have helped me feel better. Dialysis is not a fun thing to go through. Take care of your kidneys. Replace those soft drinks with water. I am praying that I will be released and can watch these kids at the state meet.”
South Pontotoc
The Cougars had a good day at the Region 2-4A Championship as well, with the boys coming in 2nd place. The girls finished 5th.
Eighth grader Noah Fleming was moved up to varsity and finished 6th to make the All-Region Team. Teammate Austin Simpson finished just behind him in 7th. Also earning All-Region honors was Slade Bost, who came in 9th.
The rest of South's top 7 runners were eighth grader Gable Steward, who came in 18th, Jesse Rodriguez, Colton Fuqua and Zach Bennett.
Ella Easterling finished 7th to earn All-Region honors for the girls. Behind her were Olivia Crane, Leah Montgomery, Jolee Doss, Savannah Ray, Chelle Corder and Harlee Gillespie.
At the MHSAA Middle School cross country classic on Wednesday, Fleming finished as the runner-up in the medium (size) school division. Gable Steward (24th), Trey Riley, Drew Tutor, Will McMurry and Brennan Ratliff came in behind him for the Cougars. South finished fourth overall as a team and third in 4A. Macy Bain finished 26th to lead the junior high girls, followed by Kendall Long, Savannah Ray and Harlee Gillespie.