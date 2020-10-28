PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors (7-1) used a balanced offensive attack to come away with a hard-fought division victory over the IAHS Indians 24-21 on Friday, securing the Division 2-4A title.
Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong went 13 for 33, throwing for 145 yards and one touchdown. Jordan Ball led the Tribe in rushing, carrying 21 times for 140 yards and one TD. Cade Armstrong led Pontotoc in receiving, catching seven passes for 62 yards and one TD.
The Indians got on the board first in a busy first quarter, as Gavin Freeman intercepted a Pontotoc pass on the opening drive and returned it to the Warrior 32 yard line. Isaac Smith carried the ball to the 2 yard line, and quarterback Ty Davis kept it himself for a TD. With the PAT the Indians took a 7-0 lead with 7:30 to play in the first quarter.
Davis threw for 231 yards in game, including two touchdowns.
Cade Armstrong returned a short Indian kickoff to the 49 yard line, setting up the Warriors for a field possession swing that worked in their favor. The Warriors’ drive stalled, but Pontotoc in-turn stopped the ensuing Indian drive and got the ball back with a short field, beginning from the IAHS 35 yard line.
Jordan Ball rumbled off the right side to the 14 yard line. Then quarterback Conner Armstrong hit Cade Armstrong for a connection to the 5 yard-line. Ball rushed in for a TD, and with the PAT by Eddie Nolasco the Tribe knotted the contest at 7 with less than one minute remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians struck again before the opening frame ticked away, however. Davis hit Tae Chandler for a 67 yard strike, and with the PAT Itawamba led 14-7.
Cade Armstrong produced a strong return on the ensuing kickoff, setting up the Warriors on the IAHS 49 yard line. Ball carried to the 21 yard line, as an action-packed first quarter expired.
Ball continued running hard to open the second quarter, rushing to the 2 yard-line. Then Armstrong kept it himself off the left side for a score, and with the PAT the Warriors pulled even at 14.
Caleb Goodwin got a quarterback sack to help stifle an Indian drive later in the quarter, as miscues by both teams slowed the action considerably. Walker Tackett made a tackle for loss, and Juan Bautista got a sack to force a punt that positioned the Warriors for their final score before the half.
Armstrong hit Nic Townsend, as the Warriors marched deep into Indian territory. Nolasco nailed a 29-yard field goal just before halftime to Pontotoc up 17-14.
The third quarter saw several miscues and stalled drives for both teams. Warrior punter Walt Gardner kicked well, including stopping one inside the 25 yard-line, to help keep the Indians out of scoring range. The Indians had a long touchdown run called back for holding. A completion from Armstrong to Townsend, followed by a stout run from Ball, anchored the Warriors’ deepest drive of the quarter, but neither team scored in the third.
The Warriors started their final scoring drive early in the fourth quarter, beginning from their own 20 yard line. Marty Reel ran behind strong blocking from the right side of the Warrior line to the 38. Conner Armstrong hit Cade Armstrong for a completion to the 49, and Kyleal McShan reeled in an Armstrong pass and raced across midfield to the IAHS 23. Townsend caught a pass in space and rumbled for TD, and with Nolasco’s PAT the Warriors went ahead 24-14 with 5:06 to play.
Davis and Smith connected for another TD for the Indians late in the game, and with the PAT IAHS closed the gap at 24-21.
Pontotoc’s Hayden Kyle displayed good hands, securing the Indians’ attempted onside kick. Ball carried to midfield, and after a first down strike from Conner Armstrong to Cade Armstrong, the Warriors assumed the victory formation to run out the clock.
Pontotoc travels to take on Shannon (4-4) Friday in the regular season finale.