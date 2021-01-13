FULTON- The Pontotoc Warriors went strike for strike with Itawamba AHS and came away with a 57-53 road victory on Friday to move to 4-0 in division play, taking the driver's seat in Division 2-4A.
“I was worried we were out of rhythm, only playing three games in the last three weeks or so, and at times we looked like it,” Pontotoc head coach Rolley Tipler said. “Ultimately, we got a big win against a really good division opponent, so maybe this will get us back to where we were before the Christmas break.”
Pontotoc (15-3) built a 10-point lead early in the fourth, but the Indians didn’t go quietly. Keondra Hampton scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the final period, including a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left that cut the deficit to 54-53.
After Pontotoc’s Dajerious Scott split a pair from the line, IAHS called timeout to set up a play for the tie or a go-ahead 3-pointer, but the inbounds pass was stolen by Tyler Shepard, who knocked down the game-sealing free throws with 4 seconds left.
“We just had guys step up when we needed it,” said Tipler. “Tyler had a couple of big steals there late and made some big free throws.”
The biggest IAHS lead came early in the second quarter as it pieced together a 19-10 lead. Pontotoc responded with an 11-2 run with baskets from five different players. Scott drove the lane and banked in a shot to knot things up 21-21 at the 2:43 mark.
The Indians took a 26-23 lead into halftime, led by 10 points from Arvesta Troupe, who was held scoreless in the second half.
Itawamba’s Issac Smith scored on back-to-back possessions early in the third quarter to put the Indians up 30-24, and that was answered by a 9-0 run from Pontotoc. Gavin Brinker scored twice, the second off of a well-executed lob pass from Joe Haze Austin. Shepard drove to the basket for two to tie it 30-30 with 2:21 left in the quarter. Zane Tipler then drilled a 3-pointer for the Warriors’ first lead since midway through the first. Pontotoc led 36-33 after three quarters after a 3-pointer from Jaylen Edwards in the closing seconds.
The Warriors scored three straight baskets to start the fourth. Rock Robinson drove to the rim and made a physical basket, drawing the foul and knocking down the resulting free throw to swell the lead to 43-33 with 6:59 to play. Pontotoc, however, only made one field goal in the final three minutes, which allowed Itawamba AHS to get back in it and have a chance at the end.
In their final quarter comeback, the Indians missed six free throws that proved costly in the four-point loss.
Gavin Brinker led the Warriors with 16 points.
“We thought we had a good matchup with Gavin against their bigs on the perimeter, and we used that to our advantage at times," coach Tipler said.
On Saturday the Warriors defeated New Albany 76-65. Brinker led Pontotoc with 29 points and 12 rebounds. Earlier in the week the PHS boys had defeated Shannon 86-57 on Tuesday.