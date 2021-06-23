The Pontotoc Warriors moved the ball crisply and played good transition defense on Thursday, knocking off 6A powerhouse Tupelo in a summer game 54-49.
Summer basketball is a less formal affair than the regular season, with two, abbreviated halves and heavy player substitutions. It’s a chance for coaches to get younger players some experience and to work on fundamentals and game strategies. Coach Rolley Tipler’s squad, though lacking deep experience, played well as a unit. All five of Tipler’s starters were new. As of June 17, their season winning percentage was an even 500, at 16-16.
Zane Tipler started the Warriors off with a 3-pointer. Nick Townsend drove the lane and added a bucket, and with 3-pointers from Tyler Shepherd and Jack Sansing, as well as a jumper in the lane from Jonathan Armstrong, the Tribe opened a 17-12 lead.
Kyleal McShan put back an offensive rebound for a score then Tipler drove strong into the lane and dished to McShan for a layup. A 3-poiner by Sansing helped the Tribe take a 30-23 lead into the intermission.
Shepherd started the Warriors’ second half with a 3-pointer. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Tipler put the Tribe in front 40-30. Shepherd pulled up at the top of the key to knock down a jumper then Rhett Robinson rolled in a runner for a 44-33 lead.
Tipler continued distributing the ball effectively, driving the lane and dishing to Jordan Ball for a basket. A layup from Armstrong helped seal the win for the Tribe.
Tipler was particularly encouraged by his team’s defense.
“We’re going to be a small team that guards well,” said the fourth-year head coach. “We’re scrappy. We’re still trying to find our identity, and we’ve got some football players back, including Nick Townsend, Jordan Ball, and Kyleal McShan, and they’re helping us significantly.”