The Pontotoc Warriors have been rolling since they first took the diamond this season, and they continued their winning ways last week, including getting a no-hitter from senior Walt Gardner.
After an 8-1 start, their only loss coming to Nettleton last Friday, Coach Josh Dowdy said he was encouraged by what he'd seen.
"We actually been playing really good to start the season," said Dowdy. "Anytime you can win the first eight games of the season,it's a plus. We have beaten some really good teams this year and hopefully that gives us some momentum going into division play."
Gardner pitched a no-hitter on March 3, leading the Warriors past Sulligent 8-1.
Pontotoc put up three runs in the sixth inning. Ty Clayton and Jon Robert Carnes each had RBIs. in the inning.
Gardner surrendered one run on zero hits over six innings, striking out 11 and walking one.
Dove took the loss for Sulligent. He allowed six hits and five runs over five innings, striking out one.
Brice Deaton went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Warriors. Pontotoc stole eight bases during the game.
The Warriors came from behind to defeat Kossuth 4-1 on March 1.
The game was tied at one with Pontotoc batting in the bottom of the fourth when Corbyn Clayton singled to plate a run.
Brice Deaton got the win for the Tribe. He went four innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out nine.
Knight took the loss for Kossuth. He surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out six.
Jackson Williams, Clayton, Riley Caygle, and Ty Clayton all had hits for Pontotoc.
On Feb. 28 Pontotoc beat 6-A Tupelo, 6-2.
The Warriors got things started in the second inning, when Corbyn Clayton was struck by a pitch, driving in a run.
Garrett Pound was the winning pitcher for the Warriors. He allowed three hits and two runs over six and a third innings, striking out 10. Ty Clayton threw two-thirds of an inning in relief. Clayton recorded the last two outs to earn the save for the Warriors.
Morris took the loss for Tupelo. He surrendered five runs on three hits over one and two-thirds innings, striking out three.
Pontotoc had eight hits in the game. Brice Deaton, Clayton, and Riley Caygle all collected multiple hits for the Warriors. Deaton led, going 3-4.
The Pontotoc Warriors defeated New Site 7-0 on Feb. 19 as three pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Brice Deaton struck out Malachi Davis to finish off the game.
The Tribe secured the victory thanks to four runs in the third inning. The offensive onslaught was led by Riley Caygle and Ty Clayton, who each had RBIs in the inning.
Walt Gardner hit a solo homer in the first inning to get the Warriors started.
Pontotoc put up four runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower came from Caygle and Clayton, both driving in runs in the inning.
One bright spot for New Site was a single by Troy Taylor in the third inning.
Gardner earned the win for the Warriors. The pitcher went three innings, allowing zero runs on one hit and striking out five. Corbyn Clayton and Deaton entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.
Noah Thornton took the loss for New Site. He went three innings, allowing six runs on six hits and striking out two.
Pontotoc verses Bruce
Pontotoc senior Brice Deaton hit well with runners in scoring positon on Feb. 25, Friday, driving in five on three hits to lead Warriors past Bruce 9-1. Deaton drove in runs on a home run in the first, a home run in the second, and a single in the seventh.
The Tribe got things started in the first inning, when Walt Gardner singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.
Pontotoc posted three runs in the seventh inning. Deaton and Jon Robert Carnes both notched RBIs.
Carnes got the win for the Warriors on the mound. He went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits, striking out 17 and walking one.
Jackson Snellings took the loss for Bruce. He allowed 11 hits and six runs over five innings, striking out four.
The Warriors continued to hit the long ball early this season, blasting three home runs on the day. Carnes nailed a homer in the seventh inning. Deaton put one out in the first and second innings.
The Warriors racked up 14 hits on the day. Gardner, Deaton, and Carnes each managed multiple hits for Warriors. Gardner led with four hits in four at bats. The Tribe didn't commit a single error in the field. Jackson Williams had 16 chances in the field, the most on the team.
Pontotoc also lost to Nettleton 8-3 on March 4.