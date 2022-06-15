The Pontotoc Warriors hosted a full day of summer basketball last Thursday. Sixteen teams from across Northeast Mississippi played quick games consisting of two, 20-minute halves.
In game 9, South Pontotoc took on the Starkville Yellowjackets. The Cougars returned much of their team leadership from their 2022 campaign,, including Braydon Gazaway, Eli Holloway, and Pacy Mathews, all of whom will be juniors in the 2022-23 season. Mathews was a breakout player and among the top scorers for the Cats last season. The Cougars finished 22-10 last season, and lost in the second round of the playoffs to Clarksdale.
On Thursday, the Cougars kept a consistent rotation off the bench and, despite struggling against the Yellowjacket full court press, South managed to end the first half down by only 11. The Cougars pushed their momentum into the second half, pulling within four points of the Yellowjackets, but Starkville held on for a 43-35 win.
In game 14, Pontotoc took on the West Point Green Wave. Much like their county rivals, the Warriors looked a lot like last year's team. Zane Tipler and Tyler Shepherd were starters and team leaders for the Tribe in their 2022 playoff run, and Jack Sansing provided good outside shooting off the bench. All three will be seniors this coming season. Pontotoc lost in the second round of the playoffs to Leake Central.
Pontotoc struggled to gain traction early in the first half on Thursday, giving West Point a 12-5 lead. The Warriors rallied, cutting West Point’s lead to six before the half. Pontotoc made a strong rally near the end of the second half, but they ran out of time, as West Point took the win 46-40.