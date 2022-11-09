The South Pontotoc Cougars roared at the Tangle on the Trail last Saturday. Both the feminine felines and male cats prevailed. The South girls tore open a wide swath over Northside, winning 56-17.
It could have been more, but Coach Bill Russell took his foot off the gas. He called off the dogs. Russell substituted early in the second half.
The girl Cats were on pace to score a decade.Russell was a sportsman and gentleman, as always, and didn’t bring down the hammer.
Early in the girls’ game, South’s Dasia Ivy grabbed a steal and got it ahead to Anna Brooke Sullivan for a score. A 3-pointer from senior Maggie Gaspard opened up a 12-0 lead for the Lady Cougars. A steal and a layup by Gaspard, and a 3-pointer from Preslee Austin gave the Lady Cougars a commanding lead. The South girls hung on for a decisive win.
In boys' action, Pacey Mathews scored 31, and Brayden Gazaway scored 13 in a 51-48 win over North Panola.
The Pontotoc Rotary Classic concluded the night with the Lady Warriors and Warriors taking on the South Panola Tigers. The Lady Warriors battled through a 17-point deficit at the half to fight for a 74-72 victory, while the Warriors dominated from the start with an impressive 76-33 win.
The Lady Warriors quickly realized they were in for a very physical fight against the Lady Tigers with 6 of their 13 points in the first quarter coming from the free throw line courtesy of Sarahia Hurd (4/4) and Jazmine Cuellar (2/2). Channing Lane put up the first three of the night at the very end of the first putting the score at 14-24. Molly Sansing opened the second quarter with her first of two threes for the night, followed by back-to-back baskets for Alayna Ball shortly after putting the score at 24-35. As time ticked away before the half, Ella Hill capitalized on a steal and run-away layup to put the Lady Warriors at 26-43. The full court press paid off for the Lady Warriors in the second kicking off a strong comeback with baskets for Lane, followed by Sansing and Mackenzie McGuirt, closing the gap to 33-44 with 5:45 left in the third. Ball continued the momentum, sinking a long three and another short jumper, with a steal and layup from Lane closing the gap to four points. Sansing opened the fourth on fire with her second three of the night, and quickly capitalizing on her own rebound under the goal for two more. Lane stuck again with another three, putting the score at 54-56 with 6:29 left to play. As the gap narrowed, the Lady Tigers became more and more physical, but this didn’t stop Sadie Stegall- putting up back-to-back points with a layup to tie the game at 61-61 with about three and a half minutes left to play. The crowd was electrified, and the rest of the game was a back-and-forth battle for the win. Ball went to the line with 1:44 left to play, sinking both shots and finally putting the Lady Warriors ahead 69-68. Lane hit her third three of the night sending the crowd into a frenzy as Coach Heard called a Lady Warrior timeout with 1:24 remaining and a 72-68 lead. The Lady Tigers tried to rally again, tying the score at 72-72. Stegall scored off a rebound putting the Lady Warriors back on top with just 8 seconds remaining giving the Lady Warriors the boost they needed to seal the win at 74-72. Top scorers: Sansing (15), Lane (15), Ball (12)
The Warriors came out on fire, with Zane Tipler running the court and feeding Tyler Shepard’s four points to open the game. Tipler soon opened with his first three of the night, and with 2:37 left in the first, Emarion Hinton completed a basket while drawing a foul for an extra point to put the Warriors up 14-4. Tipler struck again from beyond the arch, starting a Warrior streak: Adin Johnson (2/2 from the line), Shepard (4), and another four for Tipler, one at the buzzer, ending the quarter with the Warriors up 27-5. Tippler continued the Warrior’s streak into the second quarter after being fed under the goal by Jack Sansing. Shepard nailed a long three, followed by a layup for two more. Adin Johnson drained his first of two threes for the quarter, followed shortly by another basket under the goal. Another basket for Shepard extended the Warrior lead to 45-5 before the Tigers would make it on the board again. The Warriors rolled into halftime up 52-14. Third quarter play was more evenly distributed, with the Tigers having their best quarter of play (13 points), however, it wasn’t enough to outdo the Warriors. Shepard opened with another three to kick off the second half for the Warriors, followed by another three courtesy of Sansing putting the Warriors at 58-18. Tipler put up his final two points of the night, followed by a third and final three for Shepard, while Bobby Tackett rounded out scoring for the third leaving the Warriors at a very comfortable 67-22 headed into the final quarter. Hinton drew another shot plus bonus foul to kick off the Warriors scoring in the fourth, and with about 5 minutes left to play, Dawson Rice put up his first points of the night putting the score at 72-29. The Tiger’s Demartric Houston put up back-to-back baskets for a final push before Hinton and Rice rounded at play leaving a big win for the Warriors, 76-33. Top scorers: Shepard (21), Tipler (20), Johnson (12), Hinton (12).
