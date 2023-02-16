The Pontotoc Warriors made short work of Northeast Lauderdale on Feb. 14, taking the round one 4A playoff matchup 78-54.
The Warriors controlled virtually every aspect of the game, out shooting, out rebounding, and out assisting the Knights.
Coach Rolley Tipler was pleased with his team’s performance.
“In the first half we shot 75 percent from the floor, and 40 percent from the 3-point line, and we really dictated the flow of the game, being assertive and taking high percentage shots, which put us in the best position to maintain that in the second half,” said Tipler.
Pontotoc’s leading scorer was Adin Johnson, who had 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists.
Picking up action in the first quarter, Pontotoc started playing strong perimeter defense, not allowing the Knights an inlet pass in the paint.
Johnson, moving to his right, drove baseline for a short jumper, and Tyler Shephard followed with a 3-pointer.
Northeast Lauderdale's Davian Franklin had a good game for the Knights, and he knocked down a 3-pointer late in the frame, but Pontotoc led 22-19 at the end of the first.
Pontotoc’s Rhett Robnison took a good charge on the defensive end to start the second. Johnson got a nice look to Shephard on a backdoor lob for a score. A fastbreak bucket by Jack Sansing, followed by a corner 3-pointer from Jack helped Pontotoc start to pull away for good. Shepherd went glass for a score, and Pontotoc led 37-25 at the half.
Shepherd made a nifty step back jumper and Sansing added a breakaway bucket as the Warriors cruised to the win. They were set to host Greenwood in round two of the playoffs on Saturday at 6 p.m.