The Warriors started their game before an exhilarated crowd on Nov. 15. Despite the Panthers winning the jump and getting on the board first, senior point guard Zane Tipler capitalized on a long flying rebound to put up three, kicking things off for the Warriors.
The pace was quick, with Adin Johnson putting up back-to-back threes, making the score 9-4 Pontotoc, with 6:05 remaining in the first quarter. The Warriors continued to put pressure on the Panthers, with Tipler using a stolen ball to feed Tyler Shephard down court, for his first points of the night. Jack Sansing immediately turned another steal into a breakaway basket to put the Warriors up 20-6, with a little under two minutes left in the quarter. Shephard sank his first three of the night, followed by a second basket for Dawson Rice, to put the Warriors up by 19, before DeAndre Blair put up another Panther basket. Shephard ended the quarter under the goal to put the Warriors up 27-6.
The second quarter opened with a long three from Sansing, and an easy layup for Shephard. Hinton showed out in the second, racking up eight points, and Tipler continued to not only orchestrate opportunities for his teammates but capitalized on steals and rebounds for another six points of his own. When it was time to head to the locker room, the Warriors were sitting with a comfortable 48-15 lead.
Shephard kicked off the second half for the Warriors, nailing his second three of the night before Andrew Johnson drew a foul to complete 2/2 from the line. With a little over three minutes left in the third, Shephard put up his third and final three of the night, propelling the Warriors to a 58-21 lead. Despite giving up the second highest points of the night to the Panthers, at 14, the Warriors’ lead held steady, with Dawson Rice scoring on a rebound, and a second three for Sansing.
The Warriors exercised their depth late in the game, with the score well in hand. Bobby Tackett put up his first basket of the night, followed by a shot by Mackinly Brown to round out the third with a 67-29 lead.
Hinton opened the fourth with his sixth basket of the night, and Martylan Boston sank a three to put the Warriors up an even 40 with a little over five minutes left to play. Tackett scored off a rebound, with Emarion Hinton drawing a foul and demonstrating the focus that the Warrior program places on fundamentals, completing 2/2 from the line. Tackett was back on the board with a short jumper, and Mackinly Brown wrapped up the Warrior win with three, putting the final score at 81-44. Top Scorers: Shepard (17), Hinton (14), Sansing (12).
