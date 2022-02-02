PONTOTOC- The Pontotoc Warriors were looking to restart their winning streak after a close, non-division loss to Saltillo on Jan. 22 (57-56), and, despite a close first half, they managed to do just that with a 73-54 victory over the Houston Hilltoppers.
The Warriors were first on the board, with two from Tyler Shepard. An early Hilltopper foul sent Dawson Rice to the line for 2/2, and a quick basket from Zane Tipler put the Warriors up 6-0 before Hilltopper CJ Gaston sunk a 3-pointer to cut the Warrior lead in half.
Jaylen Edwards countered with a 3-pointer before Mike White put up back-to-back baskets for the Hilltoppers. Tipler put up his only 3-pointer of the night, extending the Warrior lead to 15-9.
A basket from Red Parker and a three from White pulled the Hilltoppers within one, 15-14. Scores from Malik Price and Drake Davis put the Hilltoppers in the lead 17-18 to finish the first quarter.
Pontotoc didn’t stay behind long, as Shephard put up a fast two to start the second quarter and regain the Warrior lead. A basket from Rice, a short jumper from Tipler, and a court-long drive from Shephard extended the Warrior lead. Tipler launched a long pass to Johnathan Armstrong to put the score at 27-21 before the Hilltoppers would score again with a basket and a three from Jay Duffy, tightening the score at 27-26. Edwards capitalized on a rebound to cash in for two more for the Warriors.
Shepard connected for a long three, padding the Warrior lead to 32-28. A basket from White kept the Hilltoppers within two, and a Warrior foul sent CJ Gaston to the line, where he closed the gap to 32-31. With time running out, Rhett Robinson faked out the defense and drove in for two more for the Warriors.
A long three at the buzzer from Houston’s EJ Stovall, his third of the half, tied the score at 34-34.
Pontotoc got on the board first in the second half with two from Armstrong. Gaston would put the Hilltoppers on top 36-38. The Warriors continued to battle, A three from Edwards finally put them on top 41-40, and a well-timed pass from Tipler set up Armstrong to take the Warriors up 46-40. Another Warrior basket from Armstrong ended the third quarter with Pontotoc up 49-42.
The Warriors found their groove in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Hilltoppers 22-12.
Tipler got the Warriors started before the Hilltoppers got on the board with a basket from Gaston. A short jumper from Tipler made the score at 54-44 in favor of the Warriors. With 5:30 left to the play, Robinson went to the foul line, nailing 2/2, followed by another basket from Edwards, Putting the warriors up by 12.
Houston's White put back his own rebound, then scored again, inching the Toppers closer at 58-50. The Warriors got a key basket from Tipler, followed by a three from Jack Sansing, extending their team’s lead 63-50. Gaston put up another basket for the Hilltoppers before the Warriors went on a 10-point scoring streak to seal the win.
Pontotoc defeated Holly Springs on Jan. 28, 87-76. Leading scorers were Tyler Shephard 27, Jaylen Edwards 24, and Zane Tipler 19.